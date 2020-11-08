Serbia tightens restrictions as coronavirus cases reach new records

Serbia’s government announced new restrictions aimed at limiting the spread of coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic on November 6, it said in a statement.

Serbia is registering new peaks in the number of new cases, which reached nearly 2,700 in one day on November 7.

To contain the spread of the virus, the government is banning public gatherings of more than five people in indoor or outdoor areas from the currently allowed up to 30 people. An exception to this rule would be areas where each person would have four square metres of space.

However, up to 500 people can visit cinemas, theatres and other cultural venues.

Meanwhile, students will have a vacation between November 11 and November 16.

Serbia declared a state of emergency in mid-March due to the coronavirus outbreak, imposing tough restrictions to limit the spread of the disease. However, most of them were lifted in May and in the summer the country faced a fast rise in new cases.