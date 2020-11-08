Serbia tightens restrictions as coronavirus cases reach new records

By bne IntelliNews November 8, 2020

Serbia’s government announced new restrictions aimed at limiting the spread of coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic on November 6, it said in a statement.

Serbia is registering new peaks in the number of new cases, which reached nearly 2,700 in one day on November 7.

To contain the spread of the virus, the government is banning public gatherings of more than five people in indoor or outdoor areas from the currently allowed up to 30 people. An exception to this rule would be areas where each person would have four square metres of space.

However, up to 500 people can visit cinemas, theatres and other cultural venues. 

Meanwhile, students will have a vacation between November 11 and November 16.

Serbia declared a state of emergency in mid-March due to the coronavirus outbreak, imposing tough restrictions to limit the spread of the disease. However, most of them were lifted in May and in the summer the country faced a fast rise in new cases.

Read in IntelliNews Pro
Get IntelliNews Pro

Related Articles

Mass events to mourn Montenegro’s Metropolitan Amfilohije raise fears of new COVID-19 spike

Thousands of people attended the funeral of the head of the Serbian Orthodox Church in Montenegro, Metropolitan Amfilohije, on November 1 in the Cathedral Church in Podgorica. Although ... more

Serbia’s PM Brnabic presents new government

Serbia’s Prime Minister Ana Brnabic presented the members of her second government on October 25 after weeks of delays. Brnabic was nominated for second term by the ruling Serbian Progressive ... more

Trump claims he stopped “mass killings” in Serbia and Kosovo

US President Donald Trump claimed during an election campaign rally in North Carolina that he deserves a Nobel Peace Prize for “stopping mass killings between Kosovo and Serbia”. Trump made ... more

Most Read

  1. Azerbaijan’s next move awaited as its troops close on Nagorno-Karabakh’s second largest city
    6 days ago
  2. Will Turkey and Greece fight a war over East Mediterranean gas?
    10 days ago
  3. BEYOND THE BOSPORUS: Turkey in financial desert as liquidity dries up in USD/lira market
    5 days ago
  4. Armenians flee fighting in Karabakh
    3 days ago
  5. Poland announces new batch of near-lockdown restrictions after coronavirus cases shoot up
    4 days ago
  1. Azerbaijan’s next move awaited as its troops close on Nagorno-Karabakh’s second largest city
    6 days ago
  2. Perspectives | Armenia’s military position in Nagorno-Karabakh grows precarious
    14 days ago
  3. Russia knocked Turkish drones out of sky in Armenia claims report
    19 days ago
  4. STOLYPIN: If Lavrov goes, can we hope for better from Russia’s diminished foreign ministry?
    17 days ago
  5. Will Turkey and Greece fight a war over East Mediterranean gas?
    10 days ago

Selected articles from our premium news/views wire IntelliNews Pro

Login to IntelliNews Pro
Get IntelliNews Pro

Reports

Dismiss