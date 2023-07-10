Shavkat Mirziyoyev re-elected as President of Uzbekistan with overwhelming majority

By bne IntelliNews July 10, 2023

Uzbekistan’s incumbent leader Shavkat Mirziyoyev was re-elected as the president of Uzbekistan following early elections held on July 9. The preliminary results announced by the Central Election Commission revealed that Mirziyoyev secured over 87% of the votes, solidifying his position as the country's leader for another seven-year term.

More than 10,000 polling stations were set up across Uzbekistan. The turnout comprised 79%, twice more than the threshold required for the election to be considered successful.

The results of the presidential election were as follows:

Abdushukur Hamzayev (Ecological Party) - 3.74%,

Ulugbek Inoyatov (PDP) - 4.02%,

Robaxon Mahmudova ("Adolat") - 4.43%,

Shavkat Mirziyoyev (UzLiDeP) - 87.05% of the votes.

The decision to hold the early presidential election was based on the results of a referendum held on April 30, which approved amendments to the Constitution of Uzbekistan. These amendments introduced new political and socio-economic responsibilities for the governance of the state. Article 128 of the Constitution empowered the head of state to call for early elections, an initiative that received widespread support from the Oliy Majlis, political parties, and public activists.

Following the constitutional amendments, the Electoral Code was revised on May 6 to outline the process for conducting the presidential election beyond the regular term. As per the code, the election was held within two months of the president's decision, with the Central Election Commission responsible for determining the preparation and conduct of the election. The campaign period for presidential candidates commenced on June 7, with a substantial budget of $434,985 allocated for promotional events for each participating candidate.

Mirziyoyev, born on July 24, 1957, in the Zomin district of the Jizzakh region, is an Uzbek national with a background in mechanical engineering. He holds a degree in Mechanical Engineering from the Tashkent Institute of Irrigation and Agricultural Mechanization Engineers, where he later worked as a researcher, senior teacher, associate professor and vice-rector for educational affairs.

Mirziyoyev's political career began in 1990 when he was elected as a deputy of the Supreme Soviet of the Republic. He served as the governor of the Mirzo Ulugbek district of Tashkent city, Jizzakh region, and Samarkand region, before participating in the legislative process as a deputy of the Oliy Majlis from 1995 to 2003.

In 2003, Mirziyoyev assumed the position of prime minister of Uzbekistan, a role he held until 2016. His popularity among the citizens was evident in the presidential election of December 4, 2016, where he secured an overwhelming 88.61% of the votes. In the subsequent presidential election on October 24, 2021, Mirziyoyev was re-elected as the president of Uzbekistan, earning the support of 80.1% of voters.

