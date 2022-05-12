Siemens to wind down Russian operations

Siemens to wind down Russian operations
A Siemens H-class gas turbine
By bne IntelliNews May 12, 2022

German engineering giant Siemens has announced that it “will exit the Russian market as a result of the Ukraine war”, and it is starting the proceedings to wind down its industrial operations and all industrial business activities. 

The company said that that “the comprehensive international sanctions, as well as current and potential counter-measures, impact the company’s business activities in Russia, particularly rail service and maintenance”.

As reported by bne IntelliNews, the possible departure of Siemens is one of the most closely watched foreign industrial major pullouts out of Russia due its major role in the supplies of gas turbines. Siemens did not specifically comment on the sales of turbines in the press release.

Siemens most significant market-leading business in Russia is gas turbines used to power generation stations. About 50% of Russia's electricity is generated using natural gas, and a major generation capacity modernisation drive launched by the government also included a state programme for supporting gas turbine production.

Previously Siemens survived a sanction-busting embarrassment when its gas turbines were used to power utility assets in the annexed Crimea peninsula, and it even solidified its presence in Russia by playing along with Kremlin’s localisation demands.

Should Siemens indeed pull out of Russia for good, it is unclear whether alternatives to Siemens turbines will be provided by domestic players. 

Russian state utility major InterRAO planned to invest $0.8bn in the development of gas generation turbines, with a goal to sell over 20 turbines by 2030. However, InterRAO operates the project through its Russian Gas Turbines (RGT) joint venture with General Electric, which is likely to be scrapped due to sanctions.

Another contender on the gas turbine market is REP Holding, a subsidiary of Russian Gazprombank, but it also operates as a joint venture with a foreign company, the Italian Ansaldo Energy.

Siemens also holds 65% in a joint venture with Power Machines, the engineering company of sanctioned steel tycoon Alexei Mordashev. Mordashev also tried to compete with Siemens for the production of gas turbines and previously rallied state support for his efforts to produce turbines domestically. His Power Machines has repeatedly urged authorities to shift lucrative state contracts for gas turbines away from foreign companies like Siemens and it has aimed for gas turbine contracts together with ODK Saturn, a subsidiary of Russian state technology agency Rostec.

In Russia Siemens also operates Siemens Transformatory. Siemens Gamesa develops renewable energy projects with Enel Russia. It also produces electric intercity trains Lastochka through its subsidiary Sinara, which  operates a joint venture with Urals Locomotives.

Previously in March Siemens already notified the Russian Railways of the suspension of a contract on purchases of new Sapsan electric trains. The €1.1bn contract was signed in 2019 and covered purchases and maintenance of 13 new Sapsans, with the deliveries scheduled for 2022.

Read in IntelliNews Pro
Get IntelliNews Pro

Related Content

EBRD 2022: Trade Commissioner hopeful for EU oil export ban deal to strike Russian war machine

Russia gas flows to Europe via Ukraine disrupted by war for the first time

EBRD 2022: Coal-dependent Kosovo prepares for leap to renewables

News

EBRD 2022: EBRD supports Ukraine’s power sector and food security

Development bank and Kyiv agree to repurpose part of an existing loan to electricity transmission company Ukrenergo to provide €50mn of emergency liquidity.

Russia’s Pussy Riot leader flees to Lithuania

Maria Alyokhina, who was banned from leaving Moscow, says she fled dressed as a meal delivery courier.

New Czech central bank governor to push for dovish monetary policy

Ales Michl, who will take charge from the July monetary council meeting, has been an outspoken opponent of interest rate hikes. This could mean the next council in June will take the opportunity to hike rates before he takes over,

EBRD 2022: Board of governors walk out after Russians insist on speaking

The majority of the delegates at a closed session of the EBRD board of governors walked out of the hall when the EBRD’s Russian director Sergey Verkashanskiy insisted on speaking at the annual meeting in Marrakech on May 11.

EBRD 2022: Why Kosovo is one of the fastest growing economies in emerging Europe

Kosovo is set to achieve the third-fastest growth in emerging Europe after gas-rich Eurasian countries Azerbaijan and Turkmenistan this year. Minister of Finance Hekuran Murati explains why.

EBRD 2022: EBRD supports Ukraine’s power sector and food security
3 hours ago
Russia’s Pussy Riot leader flees to Lithuania
12 hours ago
New Czech central bank governor to push for dovish monetary policy
12 hours ago
EBRD 2022: Board of governors walk out after Russians insist on speaking
23 hours ago
EBRD 2022: Why Kosovo is one of the fastest growing economies in emerging Europe
1 day ago

Follow Us On

Feedly logo Follow on Feedly
Flipboard

Most Read

  1. Russian fertility rates fall to record lows on the back of a deteriorating economy and sanctions pressure
    8 days ago
  2. STOLYPIN: The sick man of Europe
    3 days ago
  3. Sberbank faces a meltdown from its vast commercial real estate loan book
    3 days ago
  4. Shock in Berlin after Soviet War Memorial vandalised
    1 month ago
  5. Masked saboteurs firebomb army recruitment centre in Russia as suspicious fires continue to rage across the country
    6 days ago
  1. DON: Russia's Black Sea flagship Moskva sunk – the anatomy of a missile strike
    24 days ago
  2. Why are Russian pundits claiming Romania is preparing to invade Transnistria?
    16 days ago
  3. Does Putin have cancer?
    1 month ago
  4. Russian fertility rates fall to record lows on the back of a deteriorating economy and sanctions pressure
    8 days ago
  5. Mariupol Mysteries: Rumours of "foreigners" persist as Briton “Cossack Gundi” captured
    29 days ago

Reports

Dismiss