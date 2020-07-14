Skype co-founder Toivo Annus dies suddenly at the age of 48

Skype co-founder Toivo Annus dies suddenly at the age of 48
By Linas Jegelevicius July 14, 2020

Toivo Annus, a prominent Estonian entrepreneur and engineer, who was known as one of the founders of Skype, a global telecommunications application, has died suddenly at the age of 49.

His widow was quoted by Estonian press as saying that her husband died suddenly on Sunday, July 12 of an unexpected illness.

“I inform you with the utmost sadness that last weekend, on 12 July, our beloved husband, dad, entrepreneur and investor, Toivo Annus, succumbed to an unexpected illness,” his widow announced via press statement on July 13. She added that the funeral service will be held privately among his family and the closest ones.

Skype was launched in Estonia in 2003, by two Scandinavian entrepreneurs, Danish Janus Friis, and Swedish Niklas Zennstrom, and by four Estonian developers – Ahti Heinla, Priit Kasesalu, Jaan Tallinn and Annus.

Annus played a major role in managing the first Skype office in Tallinn and overseeing the engineering and core peer-to-peer network team.

This new communications startup that became wildly popular worldwide soon helped create a new philosophy of business and aspired both fellow Estonians and world citizens.

When Skype was sold to eBay in 2005 for $2.6bn, it became the first unicorn – a privately held startup company valued at over $1bn – founded in Estonia.

After the sale of Skype, the four Estonian founders set up a private asset management company, Ambient Sound Investment.

Annus also invested privately in a number of companies across the world and was very active in Asia, especially Singapore.

In 2010, the Estonian president bestowed on him the Order of the White Star, fifth class.

 

European Commission approves merger of Poland's PKN Orlen with peer Grupa Lotos

Lithuania's LG to buy €200mn of new trains as Rail Baltica picks up steam

Lithuanian PPI deflation eases to -11.4% y/y in June

$225mn funding values Romanian RPA unicorn UiPath at over $10bn

The funding was accelerated by the COVID-19 crisis, during which demand for software and automation robots exploded, said co-founder Daniel Dines.

AliExpress sets ambitious goals in Russia, IPO possible

AliExpress Russia is aiming to reach $10bn gross merchandise volume by 2022-2023, and has not ruled out a future IPO.

ING Bank launches fashion marketplace in Romania

ING takes on Romanian online retailers Fashion Days and answear.ro, but plans international expansion for its DealWise platform.

Ucom tries to block Team’s acquisition of Veon Armenia

Telco Ucom is seeking to block an attempt by rival Team – set up earlier this year by two of its former executives – to buy Veon Armenia.

Kazakhstan launches mobile app to combat counterfeit and illegal alcohol sales

e-Sapa app based on tracker for fuel sales developed as industry association says around 40% of alcohol sold in Kazakhstan is counterfeit or illegal.

  COMMENT: Borrower beware: Uzbekistan's dollar debt binge could spell long-term trouble
    7 days ago
  Bulgarian president's advisors arrested after raid on presidency
    6 days ago
  Protests in Bulgaria escalate with police violence, clashes among rival groups
    4 days ago
  US intelligence memo admits there is "no evidence" of Russian payment of bounties to Afghans for killing US soldiers
    8 days ago
  Violent clashes with police at thousands-strong anti-lockdown protest in Belgrade
    7 days ago
  First ever nonstop flight from Mongolia to US delivers PPE to Navajo Nation
    15 days ago
  COMMENT: Borrower beware: Uzbekistan's dollar debt binge could spell long-term trouble
    7 days ago
  Second wave of coronavirus hitting Ukraine
    29 days ago
  COVID-19 second wave strikes parts of emerging Europe
    15 days ago
  Fresh water system in Minsk collapses
    19 days ago

