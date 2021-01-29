Slice of advice as EBRD business advisors help expand Azerbaijani pizza chain

A European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) advisory project funded by the EU has helped a chain of pizzerias, Pizza Mizza in Azerbaijan, boost business.

When strict coronavirus quarantine measures were introduced in Azerbaijan, Pizza Mizza was one of the quickest chains in the country to react. It went for 24/7 delivery with a contact-free option and diverse discount campaigns, the EBRD noted.

Pizza Mizza, a seven-year-old business, turned to the EBRD’s business advisory programme that provides consultants with EU funding. Consultants assisted the company in identifying an optimal marketing strategy.

Since the end of the project, orders, turnover and employees have increased by 30%, 50% and 82%, the bank said.

Kamran Mirzayev, deputy director of Pizza Mizza, said: “With ambitious growth plans on the horizon, we strive to become one of the leading pizza restaurant chains in the country and go international, bringing the best home-made pizza recipes to Turkey, Georgia, Ukraine, Kazakhstan and the UAE.”

To date, more than 300 small and medium sized enterprises (SMEs) have benefited from the EBRD’s Advice for Small Businesses programme with EU funding in Azerbaijan.