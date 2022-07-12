Slovak industrial production slightly up again in May

Slovak industrial production slightly up again in May
Slovak industrial production up by 1.1% y/y in May / bne IntelliNews
By bne IntelliNews July 12, 2022

After three months of annual declines, Slovak industrial production increased by 1.1% year-on-year and by 2.1% month-on-month in May, according to data published by the Slovak Statistics Office.

The production of transport vehicles recorded a m/m growth of 10.3% despite problems in the supply of components. The m/m increases were posted also in the production of electrical devices (21.1%), machines and equipment (3.7%) and metals (2.8%).

In 5M22, Slovak industrial output saw an annual drop of 2.8%, while in the same period of 2021 it was a growth of 20.5% due to the production shutdowns as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic a year earlier.

Related Content

Fitch downgrades Belarus’ Default Rating as Belarus’ financial manoeuvrability shrinks

80% of Turkey’s Gen Z tell pollster they won’t vote for Erdogan

Islamic State threatens Central Asian and Chinese ventures in Afghanistan

Read in IntelliNews Pro
Get IntelliNews Pro

Related Content

Fitch downgrades Belarus’ Default Rating as Belarus’ financial manoeuvrability shrinks

80% of Turkey’s Gen Z tell pollster they won’t vote for Erdogan

Islamic State threatens Central Asian and Chinese ventures in Afghanistan

Data

Oil dollars still bloating Russian CA surplus in June

The current account surplus of Russia’s balance of payments reached a record of $70bn at the end of 2Q22, according to the latest data from the Central Bank of Russia (CBR), bringing the total surplus for 1H22 to $138.5bn.

Hungary’s June CPI climbs to 11.7%

Investors now expect the base rate well above 10%, with forward rates rising to 12-13%.

Russian inflation falls again to 15.9% in June

Russia’s consumer price inflation (CPI) fell for the third month in a row to 15.9% y/y in June, down from a peak of 17.8% in April, RosStat reported on July 8.

Russian inflation expectations falling, consumer confidence rebounding

Russian households’ inflation expectations for a year ahead edged up in June 2022 and are now close to the levels of August-September 2021, according to the CBR. Consumer confidence has also bounced back from March lows.

Russia’s war of aggression in Ukraine gradually impacting the economy

The effects of the Russian war of aggression are gradually beginning to be seen more widely in the Russian economy.

Oil dollars still bloating Russian CA surplus in June
11 hours ago
Hungary’s June CPI climbs to 11.7%
1 day ago
Russian inflation falls again to 15.9% in June
2 days ago
Russian inflation expectations falling, consumer confidence rebounding
2 days ago
Russia’s war of aggression in Ukraine gradually impacting the economy
4 days ago

Follow Us On

Feedly logo Follow on Feedly
Flipboard

Most Read

  1. CENTRAL ASIA BLOG: Tashkent’s deadly miscalculation in Karakalpakstan
    7 days ago
  2. Ukraine is running out of money and Naftogaz is close to a bond default
    4 days ago
  3. Kremlin VTB bank to be hit by investor class action for seizing foreign shares
    6 days ago
  4. MACRO ADVISORY: Is Putin moving towards a ceasefire in Ukraine?
    5 days ago
  5. RIMMER: No Laughing Matter – the unintended hilarity of Russia’ special military operation
    6 days ago
  1. Death of China-to-Russia cargo transit routes means it’s all aboard for Kazakhstan
    16 days ago
  2. Putin lashes out at the West during his SPIEF keynote and prepares Russians for a long fight
    24 days ago
  3. Serbians turn against EU accession, pick Putin as favourite world leader
    12 days ago
  4. Russia’s manufacturing PMI in the black in June as the sanction shock starts to wear off
    11 days ago
  5. Lithuania braces for Russian retaliation over Kaliningrad sanctions
    19 days ago

Reports

Dismiss