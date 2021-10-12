Slovak industrial production slightly up y/y in August

Slovak industrial production slightly up y/y in August
Slovak industrial output up by 0.8% in August
By bne IntelliNews October 12, 2021

Slovak industrial output recorded a moderate growth of 0.8% year-on-year in August,  slowing down for the fourth consecutive month, shows a report by the Slovak Statistics Office.

Compared to July figures, industrial output decreased by 3.8% in August, lagging 0.1% behind the pre-pandemic levels of August 2019.

“The company-wide holidays and slow production restart due to a lack of chips in the automotive factories resulted in an almost one-third drop in production,” the statistics office said. 

"Weak output figures can largely be ascribed to the problems with supplies that complicate production chiefly in the automotive industry. The low figures were also partly a result of the effect of company-wide operational breaks that moved to the second summer holiday month more than before," said UniCredit Bank analyst Lubomir Korsnak.

The most significant drop, up to 32.9% y/y, was recorded by the driving force of the Slovak economy – the production of transport devices – which significantly hampered the overall growth of industrial production, lagging behind the production pre-pandemic level by more than a third. 

Industrial production was positively influenced the most (for the third month in a row) by metal production (up by 25.9% y/y), exceeding metal production in August 2019 by 26.6%. Production of rubber and plastic increased by 14.2%, electricity and gas supplies by 11.1% and electric appliances by 12.7%.

"More energy-intensive components of industry (metallurgy, chemistry) are beginning to feel rising energy prices, but they are able to reflect it in the final price of their productions only to a limited extent. It is, therefore, possible that at the end of the year we'll see a halt or even a decline in these segments of industry that were showing relatively dynamic growth over the past couple of months," added Korsnak.      

In 8M21, industrial production increased by 15.5% y/y, driven mainly by a 17.8% growth in the production of transport devices, a 26.5% growth in metals and metal structures and a 26.9% growth in machinery and equipment. Production of coke and refined oil products went down by 6.8%.

Read in IntelliNews Pro
Get IntelliNews Pro

Related Content

Slovak central bank governor charged with bribery

CEE needs to speed up transition to new growth model, argues GLOBSEC report

CEE/SEE countries unite in defence of nuclear power

Data

Moldova’s inflation leaps to 6.7% y/y in September

National Bank of Moldova hiked the refinancing rate in September as inflation soared past its projections.

Non-oil exports driving Russia towards new all-time high current account balance this year

Non-oil exports drive Russia’s current account balance to a historical quarterly high of $40.8bn in the third quarter, the CBR reported on October 11.

Annual inflation in Serbia up sharply to 5.7% in September

Central bank says rising inflation mostly caused by factors beyond the influence of its monetary policy, namely rising international food and energy prices.

Romania’s trade gap one quarter wider than before crisis

Strong growth in both exports and imports in August resulted in trade gap of €1.73bn.

Czech inflation in September increases to highest level in 13 years

Inflation hits 4.9%, up by 0.8 percentage points month-on-month.

Moldova’s inflation leaps to 6.7% y/y in September
8 hours ago
Non-oil exports driving Russia towards new all-time high current account balance this year
9 hours ago
Annual inflation in Serbia up sharply to 5.7% in September
18 hours ago
Romania’s trade gap one quarter wider than before crisis
1 day ago
Czech inflation in September increases to highest level in 13 years
1 day ago

Follow Us On

Feedly logo Follow on Feedly

Most Read

  1. Western Balkans falling further behind eastern EU members
    7 days ago
  2. STOLYPIN: It isn’t the ‘Usual Suspect' who is really 'weaponising gas'
    2 days ago
  3. Azerbaijan shuts office of Iranian supreme leader’s Baku representative as war game tensions mount
    7 days ago
  4. Russian-founded graphene nanotube leader aims to raise up to $800mn through SPAC merger
    7 days ago
  5. Reports warn Tajik militant group in Afghanistan may be poised to attack Tajikistan
    4 days ago
  1. Azerbaijani, Turkish and Pakistani war games appear to prompt Iran to move infantry to border
    22 days ago
  2. Iran’s economy – less troubled than Washington would like, and turning to the East
    23 days ago
  3. Iran refers to ‘illegality’ of Turkish presence in Caspian Sea military drills
    29 days ago
  4. Iran alludes to Baku’s relations with Israel as it defends war games by Azerbaijan border
    13 days ago
  5. Belarusian KGB officer killed in shootout with protester
    14 days ago

Reports

Dismiss