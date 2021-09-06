Slovakia's GDP grew by more than 9% in 2Q21, statistics office confirmed

Slovakia's GDP grew by more than 9% in 2Q21, statistics office confirmed
By bne IntelliNews September 6, 2021

Slovakia's GDP rose by 9.6% y/y in 2Q21, driven by exports, investments and domestic consumption, shows a full report published by the Slovak Statistics Office on September 3. In quarter-on-quarter terms, GDP reached 2% growth. 

“This sharp increase was expected, as the comparison base was 2Q20, when GDP decreased by 10.9 % due to the pandemic,” the office report read. The volume of GDP at current prices amounted to €24bn, up by 11.8% y/y.  

"These positive developments were indicated by our clients' payments, as well as by revenues in retail, where we saw a significant recovery after the easing of [pandemic] measures mainly in specialised outlets, such as those selling footwear and clothing. Meanwhile, the summer season and fewer restrictions also favoured the hospitality sector, which was given some space to breathe," said Slovenska Sporitelna bank analyst Matej Hornak, the Slovak News Agency quoted as saying.

The total gross value added amounted to €21.4bn in 2Q21, up by 9.3% y/y, with wholesale, retail, transportation, accommodation and food services reaching or exceeding pre-pandemic levels by almost 12%, real estate activities by 1.2% and public administration at the pre-pandemic level.      

The 365.bank analyst Jana Glasova noted that industry and services are the main pillars of further growth. "If we manage to get through the third wave without shutting down the services sector, we expect that in addition to exports, domestic consumption will be a workhorse of the economy," she said.

In 1H21, the nominal volume of GDP stood at €45.6bn, going up by 6.3% in current prices and by 4.9% in constant prices.

Both foreign and domestic demand grew annually in 1H21, up by 23% and 2.5% respectively. Final consumption expenditures fell by 0.5%, while expenditures in public administration increased by 3.5%. 

Hornak expects Slovakia´s GDP to increase by 4.2% this year, followed by 4.8% growth next year. "This will partly be facilitated by the EU's recovery plan and the drawing of EU funds," he added.

Read in IntelliNews Pro
Get IntelliNews Pro

Related Content

Kazakh annual CPI inflation at 8.7% in August

Hungarian central bank sees little chance of government slashing 5.9% deficit target despite stellar growth

Russian inflation expectations remained a very high 12.5% in August

Data

Kazakh annual CPI inflation at 8.7% in August

Price growth driven by annual food inflation, which stood at 11.4%.

Romania’s retail sales remain at record high in July

Consumption has already returned to pre-crisis growth rates and is not far from where it would have been in the absence of the COVID-19 crisis.

Russian inflation expectations remained a very high 12.5% in August

Russian inflation expectations remained very high in August, according to the latest the Public Opinion Foundation (FOM) report commissioned by the Central Bank of Russia (CBR) and released in August.

Russia’s Watcom shopping index returns to normal, but inflation concerns remain elevated

The Watcom Shopping index that measures foot traffic in Moscow’s leading malls in real time has returned to normal as Russia’s economy finds a new equilibrium following last year’s crisis. However, soaring prices remain a big concern.

Ukraine's international reserves exceed $30bn, adequate under IMF criterion

Ukraine's international reserves exceed $30bn, adequate under IMF criterion.

Kazakh annual CPI inflation at 8.7% in August
3 hours ago
Romania’s retail sales remain at record high in July
3 hours ago
Russian inflation expectations remained a very high 12.5% in August
4 hours ago
Russia’s Watcom shopping index returns to normal, but inflation concerns remain elevated
4 hours ago
Ukraine's international reserves exceed $30bn, adequate under IMF criterion
12 hours ago

Follow Us On

Feedly logo Follow on Feedly

Most Read

  1. Invisible and highly polluting methane leaks detected across Romania
    7 days ago
  2. The crushing weight of China’s debt burden on Eurasia
    4 days ago
  3. LONG READ: Who is Sergei Pugachev, the oligarch that accused Abramovich of buying Chelsea on Putin's orders?
    5 months ago
  4. Only tough options for Afghans looking to escape north or west
    7 days ago
  5. Montenegro’s President Djukanovic threatened with impeachment over vow to stop inauguration of Serbian Orthodox cleric
    7 days ago
  1. LONG READ: Who is Sergei Pugachev, the oligarch that accused Abramovich of buying Chelsea on Putin's orders?
    5 months ago
  2. Invisible and highly polluting methane leaks detected across Romania
    7 days ago
  3. As Taliban regime takes shape, Central Asia and Iran assess fate of Afghanistan investments
    20 days ago
  4. Kazakhstan set to lose quarter of grain crop as drought hammers Eurasia
    18 days ago
  5. Can China tap Afghanistan’s lithium treasure?
    18 days ago

Reports

Dismiss