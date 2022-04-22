Slovakia´s unemployment rate down to 6.67% in March

Slovakia´s unemployment rate down to 6.67% in March
Slovak unemployment in March down to 6.67%
By bne IntelliNews April 22, 2022

The Slovak unemployment rate reached 6.67% in March, down from 6.86% recorded in February, Labour Minister Milan Krajniak said. In year-on-year terms, the unemployment rate posted a drop of 1.31 percentage points (pp) in March.

“The number of people out of work in the under-25 and under-29 age categories is the lowest since the pandemic began and is slowly returning to pre-pandemic levels. I am pleased that we are also seeing a downward trend in the case of long-term unemployed Slovaks. Their number in the database of job seekers is the lowest in the last 11 months," said Karol Zimmer, Director General of the Labour, Social Affairs and Family Centre. 

"We are very pleased that even the conflict in Ukraine has not stopped the fall in unemployment," said Krajniak, as quoted by the Slovak News Agency, adding that the labour market will have to adapt itself to the reality of extreme growth in food and energy prices. Therefore, he expects salaries in Slovakia to grow significantly this and next year. 

In March, the labour offices registered 85,676 job vacancies. "The number grew by 6,658 compared to February. The highest number of vacancies was traditionally reported by the Bratislava region and the lowest number in the Kosice region," Zimmer added, according to the news agency. A drop in unemployment has been posted in every region of Slovakia, even in districts that used to record high unemployment rates.

