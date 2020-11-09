Slovenia posts trade surplus of €1.28bn in January-September

Slovenia posted a trade surplus of €1.28bn in the first nine months of the year, the statistics office said on November 9.

In the same period last year, Slovenia posted a deficit of €35.2mn.

Slovenia’s exports amounted to €24.2bn in the first nine months, down 3.8% year on year, while imports declined 9.1% y/y to €22.9bn, data indicated.

In September alone, Slovenia posted a trade surplus of €316.4mn. Exports edged down 0.3% to €2.96bn, while imports declined 12.1% to €2.64bn.

A surplus in external trade in goods was recorded again in September after the deficit in August.

The export/import ratio in the first nine months was 105.6%.