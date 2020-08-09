Slovenia posts trade surplus of €829.1mn in January-June

Slovenia posts trade surplus of €829.1mn in January-June
By bne IntelliNews August 9, 2020

Slovenia posted a trade surplus of €829.1mn in the first half of the year, compared to a surplus of €47.9mn a year earlier, the statistics office said on August 7.

Slovenia’s exports amounted to €15.9bn, down 5.6% year on year while imports declined 10.3% to €15.1bn, data showed.

In June, exports amounted to €2.68bn, down by 4.2% year on year while imports fell 5.1% to €2.56bn, making a surplus of €120mn.

In June the export/import ratio was 104.7%.

Slovenia’s exports to EU member countries declined by an annual 11.4% to €1.76bn in June, while imports amounted to €1.7bn or 11% less than in June 2019.

Rosstat reported that CPI grew 0.4% m/m in July, bringing the annualized inflation rate to 3.4% y/y.

