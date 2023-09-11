Slovenia reports negative natural population increase in July

Slovenia reported a small negative natural population increase in July, when 125 more people died than were born, the Republic of Slovenia Statistical Office said.

Slovenia has a low birth rate, but its population has been boosted by immigration, even while the natural increase is negative.

According to the statistics office, the number of deaths decreased by 6% year on year in July, while the number of live births fell by 7%. 1,543 children were born in Slovenia in July, or on average 50 per day.

During the same month, 1,668 residents of Slovenia died, or an average of 54 people each day.