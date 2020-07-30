Slovenia reports population increase in 3M20 driven by immigration

Slovenia’s population reached 2,097,195 as of April 1, up by 1,300 compared to three months earlier.

The population was a result of net immigration: "The number of Slovene citizens decreased while the number of foreign citizens increased and reached 7.6%,” the Republic of Slovenia Statistical Office said on July 30.

The number of Slovenian citizens fell by 1,900 or 0.1% in the first three months of the year, while the number of foreign citizens increased by 3,200 or 2.1%, accounting for 7.6% of Slovenia’s population.

In the first quarter of 2020 there was a negative natural increase of the population, with 4,364 live births and 5,711 deaths recorded. Slovenia citizens also continued to leave their home country.

The statistics office also noted that fewer women were migrating to Slovenia. Women account for 51.2% of Slovenian citizens, but only 33.4% of immigrants.