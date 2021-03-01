Slovenia reports smaller GDP decline during second wave of pandemic

Slovenia reports smaller GDP decline during second wave of pandemic
By bne IntelliNews March 1, 2021

The Slovenian economy contracted in the last quarter of 2020, amid the second wave of the coronavirus epidemic, but the slowdown was significantly lower than during the first wave, despite worse epidemiological data, the central bank said.

According to statistics office data, the Slovenian economy declined in real terms by an annual 4.5% in the fourth quarter of 2020 and by 5.5% in the entire 2020. 

“The situation remains slightly better than in the euro area overall, which is a starting position for the recovery after the epidemic eases,” the central bank said in the statement on February 26.

"The year-on-year GDP decline stood at 5% according to seasonally adjusted figures, which is 8 percentage points less than in the second quarter. GDP declined by 6.1%, according to seasonally adjusted data in 2020, slightly better than expectations, and also better than overall performance in the euro area, where it declined by 6.8%," the central bank said.

The Bank of Slovenia also concluded that the labour market did not deteriorate significantly. 

“For now the anti-crisis measures have helped to preserve the majority of economic potential, which will provide the basis for the recovery after the epidemic eases, but this caused a huge impact on the fiscal position,” it said.

Read in IntelliNews Pro
Get IntelliNews Pro

Related Content

Russia’s manufacturing PMI shows the strongest improvement in operating conditions since April 2019

IFC to provide $3mn loan to Kyrgyz broadband operator ElCat

ISTANBUL BLOG: A false spring for Turkish markets

Data

Russia’s manufacturing PMI shows the strongest improvement in operating conditions since April 2019

The headline seasonally adjusted IHS Markit Russia Manufacturing PMI put in its strongest growth since April 2019 after registering 51.5 in February, up from 50.9 in January, signalling a marginal improvement in the health of Russian manufacturing.

Poland’s GDP contraction adjusted upwards to -2.7% y/y in Q4

Analysts diverge on strength of economic recovery expected from Q2 onwards.

Russian President Vladimir Putin's popularity ticked up 1pp in February to 65%

Russian President Vladimir Putin's popularity ticked up 1pp from 64% in January to 65% in February according to the latest poll from independent pollster the Levada Center, regaining the levels prior to Navalny's demonstrations.

Russian business confidence bounces back strongly in January

There was a remarkable upswing in business confidence in January, according to Rosstat’s monthly survey. The confidence level rose to -1, its highest level since May 2019, marking a return to pre-coronacrisis levels.

Putin’s trust rating improves 3pp to 32%, Navalny falls 1pp to 4% despite protests

Russian President Vladimir Putin’s trust rating improved by 3 percentage points to 32%, while that of jailed anti-corruption activist and opposition politician Alexei Navalny fell by one point to 4% in between December 2020 and February 2021.

Russia’s manufacturing PMI shows the strongest improvement in operating conditions since April 2019
12 hours ago
Poland’s GDP contraction adjusted upwards to -2.7% y/y in Q4
1 day ago
Russian President Vladimir Putin's popularity ticked up 1pp in February to 65%
1 day ago
Russian business confidence bounces back strongly in January
1 day ago
Putin’s trust rating improves 3pp to 32%, Navalny falls 1pp to 4% despite protests
3 days ago

Most Read

  1. Lufthansa to launch a first class "Corona Lounge" in Moscow to immunise rich Germans
    4 days ago
  2. COMMENT: Why critics are asking if Inner Mongolia is the next Tibet or Xinjiang
    4 days ago
  3. Slovak government under fire as COVID-19 death rate surges to worst in the world
    11 days ago
  4. LONG READ: Czechs reassess their Habsburg legacy
    8 days ago
  5. Amnesty International rescinds Alexey Navalny’s prisoner of conscience status due to past “hate speech” comments
    5 days ago
  1. Lufthansa to launch a first class "Corona Lounge" in Moscow to immunise rich Germans
    4 days ago
  2. Serbia to become vaccine production hub for the Western Balkans
    12 days ago
  3. MOSCOW BLOG: Kremlin lays out new rules of the game for post-Trump relations
    23 days ago
  4. Slovak government under fire as COVID-19 death rate surges to worst in the world
    11 days ago
  5. LONG READ: Czechs reassess their Habsburg legacy
    8 days ago

Reports

Dismiss