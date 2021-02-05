Slovenia’s consumer prices continue to fall in January

Slovenia's consumer prices continue to fall in January
By bne IntelliNews February 5, 2021

Slovenia’s consumer price index (CPI) declined by 0.7% year on year in January, slowing from a 1.1% drop a month earlier, the statistics office said on February 5. On a monthly basis, the average deflation in Slovenia stood at 0.4% in January following a 0.3% m/m decrease in December.

The annual deflation was mainly due to lower prices of fuels and energy by 9.4%, and the monthly deflation to winter sales for clothing and footwear.

Year on year, the biggest drop of prices was registered in the transport sector by 4.5%, followed by recreation and culture (-2.9%). Food and non-alcoholic beverages price edged up 0.1% y/y.

Measured against the harmonised index of consumer prices, in January consumer prices went down by 0.9% y/y, and edged down 0.3% m/m.

Slovenia reported an annual average deflation of 0.1% in 2020, following 1.6% inflation a year earlier.

