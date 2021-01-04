Slovenia’s economic sentiment indicator inched up m/m in December

Slovenia’s economic sentiment indicator inched up m/m in December
The value of Slovenia's economic sentiment indicator stood at −10.2 pp in December.
By bne IntelliNews January 4, 2021

Slovenia’s sentiment indicator was 3.9 pp percentage points (pp) higher at the monthly level in December 2020, but declined 13.2 pp at the annual level, the statistics office announced.

The value of the sentiment indicator stood at −10.2 pp in December.

In April 2020, when the coronavirus (COVID-19) appeared, Slovenia’s sentiment indicator reached the historical lowest value. After the significant decline, the sentiment indicator has constantly been below the long-term average.

The monthly increase of the sentiment indicator was influenced by all confidence indicators: in services (by 1.8 pp), in manufacturing (by 0.9 pp), among consumers (by 0.8 pp), in construction (by 0.3 pp) and in retail trade (by 0.1 pp).

Year on year, the confidence indicator in services had the greatest impact (by 9.1 pp) on the deterioration of the sentiment indicator.

The negative impact of the confidence indicators among consumers was 3.8 pp, in retail trade (by 1.4 pp) and in construction (by 0.3 pp). Only the manufacturing confidence indicator had a positive impact at the annual level of 1.4 pp.
 

Read in IntelliNews Pro
Get IntelliNews Pro

Related Content

DeSUS party leaves Slovenian government in blow to PM Jansa

Slovenia’s central bank forecast 7.6% GDP contraction in 2020, 3.1% growth in 2021

VISEGRAD BLOG: An easing of trade tensions but still an uncertain situation for export-oriented Central Europe

Data

Turkey’s Dec manufacturing PMI retreats as virus second wave hits orders and supply chains

Output softens, companies face difficulties in sourcing raw materials.

Montenegro’s tourist arrivals shrink 85.5% y/y in November

The coronavirus-induced slump in tourism contributed to a GDP contraction estimated at between 9% and 12% in 2020.

Poland’s retail sales sink less than expected in November despite lockdown

Retail sales declined 5.3% y/y in constant prices in November, versus a fall of 2.9% y/y the preceding month.

Russia reserves gain $28bn in 2020 to reach $583bn as of November, but make-up has changed radically

Russia’s gross international reserves (GIR) fell by about $10bn in the third quarter of 2020 as the government spent some money on alleviating the pain of the coronacrisis to reach $582.7bn as of the last day of November.

Putin's popularity slips slightly to 65%, but 2020 crises burnished the government's image

Russian President Vladimir Putin’s approval rating dropped 3pp in November to 65% from 68% in October, while his disapproval rating rose from 31% to 34% over the same month.

Turkey’s Dec manufacturing PMI retreats as virus second wave hits orders and supply chains
7 hours ago
Montenegro’s tourist arrivals shrink 85.5% y/y in November
13 hours ago
Poland’s retail sales sink less than expected in November despite lockdown
2 days ago
Russia reserves gain $28bn in 2020 to reach $583bn as of November, but make-up has changed radically
1 day ago
Putin's popularity slips slightly to 65%, but 2020 crises burnished the government's image
2 days ago

Most Read

  1. The Insider: Kremlin creating pro-Russia party in Belarus.
    7 days ago
  2. Russian petrochemical giant Sibur closes $11bn joint venture deal to build Amur Gas Chemical plant with China’s Sinopec
    6 days ago
  3. Russia reserves gain $28bn in 2020 to reach $583bn as of November, but make-up has changed radically
    1 day ago
  4. China remains Russia's biggest trade partner, trade volumes with Belarus, Ukraine down, with UK up
    2 days ago
  5. OUTLOOK 2021 Turkey
    12 days ago
  1. Russian internet guru Pavel Durov cancels the TON blockchain project
    7 months ago
  2. ING: Russia de-dollarising
    28 days ago
  3. New COVID-19 restrictions imminent in Lithuania as medics forced to choose who gets a chance at recovery
    24 days ago
  4. Turkey hits Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, YouTube and TikTok with second round of fines
    1 month ago
  5. Biochemist who fled Hungary in 1985 slated for Nobel Prize nomination for work on COVID vaccine
    22 days ago

Selected articles from our premium news/views wire IntelliNews Pro

Login to IntelliNews Pro
Get IntelliNews Pro

Reports

Dismiss