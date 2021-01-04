Slovenia’s economic sentiment indicator inched up m/m in December

Slovenia’s sentiment indicator was 3.9 pp percentage points (pp) higher at the monthly level in December 2020, but declined 13.2 pp at the annual level, the statistics office announced.

The value of the sentiment indicator stood at −10.2 pp in December.

In April 2020, when the coronavirus (COVID-19) appeared, Slovenia’s sentiment indicator reached the historical lowest value. After the significant decline, the sentiment indicator has constantly been below the long-term average.

The monthly increase of the sentiment indicator was influenced by all confidence indicators: in services (by 1.8 pp), in manufacturing (by 0.9 pp), among consumers (by 0.8 pp), in construction (by 0.3 pp) and in retail trade (by 0.1 pp).



Year on year, the confidence indicator in services had the greatest impact (by 9.1 pp) on the deterioration of the sentiment indicator.

The negative impact of the confidence indicators among consumers was 3.8 pp, in retail trade (by 1.4 pp) and in construction (by 0.3 pp). Only the manufacturing confidence indicator had a positive impact at the annual level of 1.4 pp.

