Slovenia’s economic sentiment indicator up 2.2 pp m/m in January
By bne IntelliNews January 25, 2021

Slovenia’s sentiment indicator was higher 2.2 percentage points (pp) month on month in January, but fell 11.1 pp at the annual level standing at -.7.1 pp, the statistics office said on January 25.

The monthly increase was influenced by all confidence indicators, except the retail trade confidence indicator, which fell by 0.7 pp.

The confidence indicator in manufacturing rose by 1.5 pp m/m in January, in services it went up by 1.3 pp and among consumers and in construction edged up 0.1 pp each.

The decline in the economic sentiment on an annual basis was influenced by all indicators, except the manufacturing confidence indicator, which rose 2.5 pp.

The confidence indicator in services (by 7.7 pp) and the consumer confidence indicator (by 3.6 pp) had the largest negative impact, followed by the confidence indicator in retail trade (by 2 pp) and the confidence indicator in construction (by 0.2 pp).

