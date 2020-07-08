Slovenia’s Hisense Gorenje sets up global R&D centre in Velenje

Slovenia’s Hisense Gorenje sets up global R&D centre in Velenje
By Valentina Dimitrievska in Skopje July 8, 2020

Slovenian home appliances maker Hisense Gorenje said on July 8 it has set up a global R&D centre for cooking appliances and dishwashers for the entire Hisense group in the Slovenian city of Velenje, where the local subsidiary is located.

This means that the entire development of technology and appliances will be entrusted to the Slovenian development team, regardless of where the production of cooking appliances or dishwashers takes place and for which market. 

At the end of June, Gorenje also started the production of Hisense brand dishwashers for the US market, which is the first order for Slovenian production under this brand for the US, Hisense Gorenje said in a statement.

One of Gorenje's key R&D activities is the development of new product platforms for the US market, cooking appliances that will be produced in the new factory that Hisense is building in Mexico, as well as dishwashers. 

Hisense Gorenje said it will introduce eight new products on the market by the end of 2020.

Overall the company’s efforts are focused on three major development projects: a new generation of built-in ovens that will be launched on the market in March 2021, a new generation of dishwashers (2021) and new generation of cooking appliances for the US market to be launched in the second half of 2021 as well as dishwashers also for the US market (2020).

Hisense became the owner of 95.42% of Gorenje in August 2018, two months after Gorenje selected Hisense as its strategic partner. The Slovenian white goods manufacturer wanted a partner that would support its long-term and sustainable growth and development.

Read in IntelliNews Pro
Get IntelliNews Pro

Related Content

New lockdowns imposed in Eurasia to fight rising coronavirus cases

Austria’s S&T buys Slovenian telecoms equipment company Iskratel

Slovenia’s retail trade increases in May after three-month decline

News

CAPITAL ECONOMICS: A deep dive into Turkey’s latest credit boom

Turkey’s credit boom that started towards the end of last year has been turbocharged in recent months and this should provide some welcome support to the economy as it emerges from the coronavirus crisis. But will it go too far?

Reforms stall as Zelenskiy actively undermines the NBU independence

Reforms stall as Zelenskiy actively undermines the NBU independence

CAPITAL ECONOMICS: A deep dive into Turkey’s latest credit boom

Turkey’s credit boom that started towards the end of last year has been turbocharged in recent months and this should provide some welcome support to the economy as it emerges from the coronavirus crisis. But will it go too far?

UPDATED: Bulgarian president’s advisors arrested after raid on presidency

There is speculation that the probe is intended to silence President Rumen Radev, the loudest critic of the government and the prosecution.

Moldova seeks $550mn from IMF and new €100mn MFA with EU

PM Ion Chicu says a new IMF arrangement is "essential" to help Moldova through the coronacrisis.

CAPITAL ECONOMICS: A deep dive into Turkey’s latest credit boom
3 hours ago
Reforms stall as Zelenskiy actively undermines the NBU independence
5 hours ago
CAPITAL ECONOMICS: A deep dive into Turkey’s latest credit boom
3 hours ago
UPDATED: Bulgarian president’s advisors arrested after raid on presidency
8 hours ago
Moldova seeks $550mn from IMF and new €100mn MFA with EU
13 hours ago

Most Read

  1. First ever nonstop flight from Mongolia to US delivers PPE to Navajo Nation
    10 days ago
  2. COMMENT: Borrower beware: Uzbekistan’s dollar debt binge could spell long-term trouble
    2 days ago
  3. Serbia declares state of emergency in Belgrade as coronavirus cases spike
    5 days ago
  4. OUTLOOK 2020 Armenia
    5 months ago
  5. OUTLOOK 2020 Azerbaijan
    5 months ago
  1. First ever nonstop flight from Mongolia to US delivers PPE to Navajo Nation
    10 days ago
  2. OUTLOOK 2020 Armenia
    5 months ago
  3. OUTLOOK 2020 Azerbaijan
    5 months ago
  4. No wonder Turkey’s in a hurry to open up its economy, latest economic data is catastrophic
    26 days ago
  5. COMMENT: Borrower beware: Uzbekistan’s dollar debt binge could spell long-term trouble
    2 days ago

Selected articles from our premium news/views wire IntelliNews Pro

Login to IntelliNews Pro
Get IntelliNews Pro

Reports

Dismiss