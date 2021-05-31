Slovenia’s NLB bank plans to set up competence centre in Belgrade

Slovenia’s NLB bank plans to set up competence centre in Belgrade
By bne IntelliNews May 31, 2021

Slovenia’s biggest bank, NLB, is planning to establish a competence centre in the Serbian capital Belgrade, after the recent purchase of Komercijalna Banka there, as it struggles to fill R&D vacancies in Slovenia, Slovenian news agency STA reported on May 30.

NLB purchased 83.23% of Komercijalna shares in December 2020 for €394.7mn. In April 2021, NLB raised its stake in Serbian bank to nearly 88%.

The demand for data scientists, data analysts, IT analysts and software developers has been growing as banking increasingly digitises, but there are simply not enough qualified staff in Slovenia, STA reported.

"We are competing for this staff with other Slovenian companies as well as international companies for which such staff can work remotely from Slovenia," the director of human resources at NLB, Vesna Vodopivec, was cited as saying.

The competence centre in Belgrade will have about 40 IT experts and data scientists working on development assignments for the bank alongside developers working in Slovenia.

