Slovenia’s PM Jansa survives impeachment motion

Slovenia’s PM Jansa survives impeachment motion
By Valentina Dimitrievska in Skopje May 27, 2021

Slovenia’s parliament rejected the impeachment motion against PM Janez Jansa filed by the opposition parties in a vote late on May 26.

The vote confirms Jansa in his position just over a month before Slovenia will take over the rotating presidency of the EU Council for the second half of 2021.

The motion was filed by the opposition List of Marjan Sarec (LMS), Social Democrats (SD), Left and the Alenka Bratusek Party (SAB) at the beginning of April. The opposition accused PM Jansa and his government of breaking laws and trampling on the country's democratic foundations, including through pressure on the media and suspension of news agency STA's financing.

42 MPs voted in favour of the motion and 44 were against after nearly ten hours of debate, STA reported. The impeachment to be successful required 46 votes in the 90-seat parliament. If supported, the motion would have been referred to the Constitutional Court.

Before the vote, Jansa told the parliament that Slovenia was not heading for a disaster as claimed by the opposition, but for "very optimistic times". He believes that Slovenia could be back to the pre-crisis level in record time and faster than the EU on average, STA reported.

Jansa came to the parliament in the afternoon and commented on the opposition's motion accusation that there were "so many absurd things in the proposal that it doesn't even make sense to answer enything". He left the session immediately after his address, which upset some opposition MPs. He was also accused of failing to respond to a single allegation in the constitutional impeachment motion and that his address was a "political pamphlet".

The vote was initially scheduled for May 17, but was rescheduled as the MPs failed to adopt the agenda for that day. The opposition and the independent MPs argued that the vote on the agenda showed that Jansa's government no longer had a majority in parliament and it was time to call a snap election.

When they filed the motion in April, the opposition parties accused Jansa of violating several articles of the constitution and laws related to healthcare, media, prosecution and human and constitutional rights. The parties claimed that the health ministry failed to order additional 900,000 doses of Pfizer and Moderna vaccines in December 2020, presuming the cheaper AstraZeneca jabs would have become available in the meantime. AstraZeneca later supplied less than planned.

Responding in a tweet when the motion was filed, Jansa called the motion another “pathetic move” aimed at discrediting the government during the pandemic.

On May 28, the parliament will vote on dismissal of parliament speaker Igor Zorcic, who comes from the opposition ranks.

Read in IntelliNews Pro
Get IntelliNews Pro

Related Content

The challenge of wooing tourists back to the Adriatic

Spain’s Glovo to buy Delivery Hero’s business in six Southeast European countries for €170mn

Slovenian households slashed spending during the pandemic

News

Belarus’ Lukashenko revealed to have given $1bn Minsk real estate to influential Serbian family

President Aleksander Lukashenko handed over land in the Belarusian capital to construction companies linked to Serbia’s Karic family, an OCCRP investigation found.

China ready to discuss rescheduling Montenegro’s loan repayments

Montenegro previously asked the EU for help to repay the loan from China’s Exim Bank, as the coronacrisis put the government’s finances under pressure. 

Russian Netflix ivi raises $250mn in new capital, IPO could still be considered

Russia's largest online cinema ivi has announced closing a new funding round of $250mn from both external investors and current shareholders, making it one of the largest private equity deals in recent years.

Jailed girlfriend of Protasevich releases video and confesses seditious acts

Sofia Sapega, a Russian national and partner of Roman Protasevich, appeared in a video released by the Belarusian authorities in which she made a confession of sedition that appears to have been made under duress.

Kyrgyzstan’s Kumtor mine grab hits financing plans of Tulkubash gold project

Rising uncertainty facing foreign miners in country could deter debt or equity investors.

Belarus’ Lukashenko revealed to have given $1bn Minsk real estate to influential Serbian family
5 hours ago
China ready to discuss rescheduling Montenegro’s loan repayments
12 hours ago
Russian Netflix ivi raises $250mn in new capital, IPO could still be considered
1 day ago
Jailed girlfriend of Protasevich releases video and confesses seditious acts
1 day ago
Kyrgyzstan’s Kumtor mine grab hits financing plans of Tulkubash gold project
1 day ago

Follow Us On

Feedly logo Follow on Feedly

Most Read

  1. ISTANBUL BLOG: Deathly silence from Erdogan as Turkey’s YouTuber gangster scandal snowballs
    4 days ago
  2. Experts not convinced by Turkey’s claim “full lockdown” caused steep decline in virus cases
    7 days ago
  3. Germany deal to buy Sputnik V dead, but India to receive 360mn doses
    17 days ago
  4. bneGREEN: Russia’s weather goes crazy
    3 days ago
  5. Belarus' Lukashenko makes his big announcement, but it wasn't about merging Russia and Belarus
    1 month ago
  1. Azerbaijani forces 'advance 3 km into Armenia'
    14 days ago
  2. DATACRUNCH: Ukraine starts to close the gap with Russia
    22 days ago
  3. ISTANBUL BLOG: Deathly silence from Erdogan as Turkey’s YouTuber gangster scandal snowballs
    4 days ago
  4. Germany deal to buy Sputnik V dead, but India to receive 360mn doses
    17 days ago
  5. Experts not convinced by Turkey’s claim “full lockdown” caused steep decline in virus cases
    7 days ago

Reports

Dismiss