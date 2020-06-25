Slovenia’s retail trade increases in May after three-month decline

Slovenia’s retail trade turnover increased by 12.8% month-on-month in May after a three-month decline, but was 10.6% lower than a year earlier, the statistics office said on June 24.

The monthly growth in retail trade volume was registered as a result of reopening of some shops, which were closed due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) epidemic.



The growth in May came after the monthly decline in the previous three months, in February (-1.8%) in March (-12.4%) and in April (-8.6%).

The growth in retail trade was influenced by higher real turnover in retail trade except automotive fuel (by 16.8%) as well as in retail trade in specialised stores with motor fuels (by 6.1%).

For the second consecutive month, retail trade with food fell in May, by 0.5%. Turnover in retail trade with non-food products was higher by 32.7% after the 7.8% fall in April.



The decrease at the annual level was due to lower turnover in specialised stores with motor fuels (by 29.3%).

Year-on-year, turnover in retail trade except automotive fuel decreased by 0.7%, in retail trade with food it fell by 2.1%, while in retail trade with non-food products it rose by 0.7%.



In the first five months, Slovenia's volume turnover in retail trade decreased by 10.9% over the same period of the previous year.