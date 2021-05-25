Slovenia’s sentiment indicator continues to grow

Slovenia’s sentiment indicator continues to grow
By bne IntelliNews May 25, 2021

Slovenia’s sentiment indicator improved by 6.2 percentage points (pp) in May compared to the previous month, and by 36.8 pp from a year earlier, the statistics office said on May 25.

This was the sixth consecutive monthly increase of this indicator.

In May, the value of the sentiment indicator was 5.6 pp and was 6.8 pp above the long-term average.

All five components of the sentiment indicator had a positive influence at the monthly level: the confidence indicator in services by 2.9 pp, in manufacturing and among consumers, both by 1.3 pp, in retail trade by 0.6 pp, and in construction by 0.2 pp.

Year on year, the rise of the sentiment indicator was mostly influenced by the confidence indicators in manufacturing (by 15.3 pp) and in services (by 13.7 pp). Confidence indicators among consumers improved by 3.4 pp, in construction by 2.4 pp and in retail trade by 1.9 pp.

Data

Slovenian households slashed spending during the pandemic

Shop closures and fears about the future prompted Slovenians to postpone purchases.

Foreign investor share on Borsa Istanbul at fresh historical low

Ratio now as meagre as 42% after falling below 45% threshold in March.

Consumer prices up 0.9% y/y in Bosnia in April

Transport prices shot up by 5.8% y/y in April reflecting the low base effect from the lockdown month of April 2020.

Household borrowing drives loan growth in Moldova

Lending to households has gained momentum following reforms in the banking sector, while corporate lending lags behind.

Ukraine’s industrial output soared in April by 13.0% y/y as the pandemic low base effects kicked in

Ukraine’s industrial output exploded in April, increasing by 13.0% y/y from a 2.1% y/y growth in March largely thanks to the low base effect from the pandemic, the State Statistics Service reported on May 24.

Slovenian households slashed spending during the pandemic
1 hour ago
Foreign investor share on Borsa Istanbul at fresh historical low
1 hour ago
Consumer prices up 0.9% y/y in Bosnia in April
9 hours ago
Household borrowing drives loan growth in Moldova
9 hours ago
Ukraine’s industrial output soared in April by 13.0% y/y as the pandemic low base effects kicked in
15 hours ago

