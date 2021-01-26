Slovenian crypto payment system enters Thai market

The GoCrypto payment platform created by Slovenian company Eligma has gained its first users in Thailand, the company said in a blog post.

Eligma, which has already turned Slovenia into the world leader in the number of physical locations that accept payments with cryptocurrencies, is now pursuing international expansion. It is already present in both Africa and South America as well as several European countries.

Among the outlets in Thailand that offer payment with GoCrypto locations are the country’s first online laundrette and a pub. At the Washcoin Pro launderette, users can pay for their washing from their smartphones using bitcoin or tokens via the GoCrypto app.

“We would like to warmly welcome all of them into the growing GoCrypto family and are looking forward to expanding the GoCrypto payment network in 2021!” the post said.

The announcement follows a €4mn funding round at the start of 2021.

In Eligma’s home country, more than 1,000 locations in Slovenia are now accepting cryptocurrency payments, including cafes, restaurants, dentists, hair salons and hotels, as cryptocurrency adoption is growing rapidly in the country.

Among locations that accept the cryptocurrencies are major retailers, such as the Tus supermarkets, Slovenia’s biggest electronic seller Big Bang, Atlantis Water Park and Burger King Slovenia.