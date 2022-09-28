Slovenian government to hike spending over next two years

Slovenian government to hike spending over next two years
The main focus is on healthcare, green policies and sustainable development.
By bne IntelliNews September 28, 2022

The Slovenian government said on September 28 it adopted the state budgets for 2023 and 2024 with accompanying budget documents with budget spending and deficits planned to increase considerably.

The state budgets for the next two years reflect the current situation with the war in Ukraine and are intended to mitigate the consequences of the price increases for households and the economy. 

The main focus is on healthcare, green policies and sustainable development.

In the first half of 2023, Slovenia's economic growth is predicted to slow down due to the tightening conditions, but it is expected to accelerate in 2024, the government said. 

In the next two years, the focus of economic and budgetary policies will be interwoven with measures to mitigate inflation and the implementation of structural measures to increase the resilience of the economy, which will be supported by investments in key areas, it added. 

Delo reported that in 2023 budget spending will increase from €13.4bn to €16.7bn while budget revenues are planned to grow by 6.7% to €13.4 bn. The state budget deficit is expected to reach approximately €3.3bn in 2023, or 5.3% of the country's GDP. 

In the meantime, on September 28 the Slovenian parliament adopted the revised budget for this year, according to which spending is planned to increase by €640mn to €14.6bn to deal with the consequences of the COVID-19 epidemic and energy crises and implement the cohesion policy, news agency STA reported.

In early September, Slovenia’s Finance Minister Klemen Bostjancic presented the revision of the 2022 state budget, claiming it was “unbalanced” due to the anti-coronavirus packages and other measures approved by the previous government led by Janez Jansa.

