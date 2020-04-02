Slovenian MPs adopt €3bn anti-coronavirus economic package

By bne IntelliNews April 2, 2020

Slovenia’s MPs endorsed the €3bn economic stimulus package proposed by government of PM Janez Jansa to offset the consequences of the coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis on April 2.

The Slovenian government adopted the stimulus package on March 29. The law will help affected businesses and individuals to cope with the epidemic. 

The measures will be valid from the outbreak of the epidemic on March 13 until the end of May, and possibly a month longer, STA news agency reported.

Slovenian PM Janez Jansa said in theparliament that this is “the first part of a series" and announced "the government is already working on a second package". A third package will follow after the epidemic.

The new package is an upgrade of the initial measures supporting companies which are suffering as a result of the crisis, and expands them to pensioners, the self-employed and other vulnerable groups.

The package includes bonuses for vital staff and a pay cut for public office holders.

The law introduces a basic income and the cancellation of liabilities for the self-employed with effect from March 13 to May 31. It also introduces a crisis allowance for pensioners, students, large families and people categorised as socially disadvantaged.

Read in IntelliNews Pro
Get IntelliNews Pro

Related Content

Central Europe’s retail boom comes crashing to an end

Dramatic fall in pollution in European coronavirus hotspots but business as usual in the Balkans

Coronavirus threat pushes businesses online

News

Hungary slaps banks, retailers with special tax to finance coronavirus fight and recovery

PM Viktor Orban is expected to announce a broader economic stimulus early this week that could amount to as much as HUF10 trillion.

Coronavirus measures have swelled Turkey’s unemployment ranks by two million claims opposition

Jobs lost despite government’s strategy to fight COVID-19 outbreak not being strong enough to substantially stem spread of virus, party leader says.

Bulgaria extends state of emergency until May 13, revises budget to cover coronavirus spending

PM Boyko Borissov says his government will ease social distancing restrictions when the infection rate declines for three consecutive days.

Turkey’s top listed automakers Ford Otosan and Tofas show “first signs” of virus trouble

Some auto sales growth seen at the start of March may be the last recorded for quite some time.

Turkey’s Akbank, Ulker secure syndicated loan renewal deals amid sudden economic stop concerns

Analyst warns, meanwhile, that Turkish banks are more vulnerable in pandemic emergency than they were in 2018 lira crisis.

Hungary slaps banks, retailers with special tax to finance coronavirus fight and recovery
10 hours ago
Coronavirus measures have swelled Turkey’s unemployment ranks by two million claims opposition
18 hours ago
Bulgaria extends state of emergency until May 13, revises budget to cover coronavirus spending
2 days ago
Turkey’s top listed automakers Ford Otosan and Tofas show “first signs” of virus trouble
3 days ago
Turkey’s Akbank, Ulker secure syndicated loan renewal deals amid sudden economic stop concerns
3 days ago

Most Read

  1. Harvard academic claims coronavirus situation “out of control” in Turkey
    12 days ago
  2. COLCHIS: Why is Georgia succeeding with the coronavirus where many Western countries are failing?
    15 days ago
  3. Poland “relatively resilient” to COVID-19, Fitch says
    6 days ago
  4. Moscow locked down as coronavirus infections in Russia accelerate
    7 days ago
  5. Albania and Montenegro to suffer huge tourism losses due to coronavirus warns S&P
    4 days ago
  1. COLCHIS: Why is Georgia succeeding with the coronavirus where many Western countries are failing?
    15 days ago
  2. Harvard academic claims coronavirus situation “out of control” in Turkey
    12 days ago
  3. Questions grow over Turkey’s “coronavirus free” status
    29 days ago
  4. Bulgaria declares state of emergency over coronavirus until April 13
    23 days ago
  5. Underpopulated Croatian region offers €0.13 homes to woo workers
    26 days ago

Selected articles from our premium news/views wire IntelliNews Pro

Login to IntelliNews Pro
Get IntelliNews Pro

Reports

Dismiss