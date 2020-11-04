Slovenian PM Jansa the first European leader to congratulate Trump despite lack of official results

By bne IntelliNews November 4, 2020

Slovenia's conservative Prime Minister Janez Jansa congratulated US President Donald Trump on November 4 for winning the presidential election even though the official results have not yet been declared.

Trump himself declared victory on November 4 despite the fact that the counting had not finished, and urged the Supreme Court to stop the counting process claiming election theft.

"It’s pretty clear that American people have elected @realDonaldTrump @Mike_Pence for #4moreyears," Jansa said in a tweet.

"More delays and facts denying from #MSM [mainstream media], bigger the final triumph for #POTUS. Congratulations @GOP for strong results across the #US," Jansa said.

In a tweet on October 23 posted one day after the final US presidential debate, Jansa said that if elected, Trump's rival Joe Biden “would be one of the weakest presidents”.

Slovenia is the birthplace of the US first lady Melania Trump.

