Slovenian president urges EU to make enlargement a priority

Slovenian president urges EU to make enlargement a priority
By Valentina Dimitrievska in Skopje September 1, 2021

The start of EU negotiations with Albania and North Macedonia should be a priority for the EU, Slovenian President Borut Pahor said on September 1, the first day of the Bled Strategic Forum (BSF). 

Both countries have been EU accession candidate countries for years, but have repeatedly failed to get backing from EU members to move forward to accession talks. 

“At the moment, there is an acute stalemate over the resumption of negotiations with North Macedonia and Albania. The problem is no longer just a political one, but it has become a moral problem of the EU. What has North Macedonia done for its European perspective? Everything and more than that. And what did she get? Nothing,” Pahor said.

Pahor argued that the credibility of the EU is being put to a “terrible test”. 

The process of enlargement stalled after Bulgaria blocked the start of EU accession talks with Skopje at the end of 2020 due to historical and language issues. This also blocked Albania's start of EU negotiations because so far the two neighbouring countries have been coupled in the process.

Pahor also supported the Open Balkan initiative (previously known as ‘mini-Schengen’) launched by Serbia, Albania and North Macedonia.

“The Western Balkans region needs to do more on its own to become attractive. In this sense, I have been supporting the Open Balkan initiative since its beginning in 2019,” Pahor said, adding that he does not see it as an alternative to the EU, but as a parallel process.

“The Open Balkan initiative has great potential to stimulate the processes of mutual economic and political cooperation between the countries in the region, which will make it more developed and more attractive for the EU enlargement,” Pahor said.

According to the Slovenian president, the EU should keep enlargement to the Western Balkans among its policy priorities, but the countries of the region should show more will to adapt to the acquis and promote the EU fundamental values.

He said that slowing down the enlargement process has several negative effects, both for the EU and for the Western Balkans, such as weakening of mutual trust, slowing down the reform process, rising nationalisms and opening up space for the influence of third countries.

Slovenian Prime Minister Janez Jansa also said that EU enlargement is one of the priorities of the Slovenian Presidency, which is why the October summit on the Western Balkans for European leaders will take place in Slovenia. 

Serbia and Montenegro have already started the EU negotiations, while Bosnia & Herzegovina and Kosovo are potential candidate countries.

The topics discussed on the first day of the Bled Forum also included post-COVID-19 recovery, as well as green and digital transformation.

The Bled Strategic Forum is a two-day conference, traditionally held in the Slovenian mountain lake resort of Bled, with this year’s focus on the future of Europe. The forum is being attended by senior EU officials, but also leaders from the Western Balkans countries.

The 16th Forum was opened by Jansa, Slovenia’s Foreign Minister Anze Logar and European Council President Charles Michel.

On the second day of the conference, the talks will focus on post-pandemic economic and tourism recovery, strengthening the EU’s resilience, strengthening cyber resilience, connectivity and digitalisation.

Read in IntelliNews Pro
Get IntelliNews Pro

Related Content

bneGreen: Emerging Europe’s perfect storm for illegal logging

Albanian PM takes fellow Nato members to task over Afghanistan

Local MP claims not a single cannabis plant at Europe’s one-time ‘marijuana mountain’

News

Estonian president-elect says will try to talk to all of country's political forces

Alar Karis was elected as president at the second attempt as the only candidate on the ballot.

Albanian PM takes fellow Nato members to task over Afghanistan

Despite being the poorest country in Nato, Albania was quick to agree to a US request to take Afghan refugees after the Taliban took over the country.

Kyrgyzstan: Activists complain of mass wiretapping campaign

Police say their court-approved snooping was wholly justified.

Thousands of Afghan refugees ‘crossing largely unpoliced border into Iran every day’

European officials aware that 2015 migrant crisis reshaped global politics quick to offer Afghanistan’s neighbours millions to at least temporarily host people who have fled the Taliban.

Navalny’s press spokeswoman flees Russia, press appeal for “return to sanity”

Kira Yarmysh, the spokeswoman of jailed anti-corruption activist and opposition politician Alexei Navalny, has fled Russia,as the free press publish an appeal to the Kremlin to "return to sanity" in the face of a campaign of repression.

Estonian president-elect says will try to talk to all of country's political forces
16 hours ago
Albanian PM takes fellow Nato members to task over Afghanistan
17 hours ago
Kyrgyzstan: Activists complain of mass wiretapping campaign
22 hours ago
Thousands of Afghan refugees ‘crossing largely unpoliced border into Iran every day’
1 day ago
Navalny’s press spokeswoman flees Russia, press appeal for “return to sanity”
1 day ago

Follow Us On

Feedly logo Follow on Feedly

Most Read

  1. Invisible and highly polluting methane leaks detected across Romania
    3 days ago
  2. Kazakhstan set to lose quarter of grain crop as drought hammers Eurasia
    13 days ago
  3. LONG READ: Who is Sergei Pugachev, the oligarch that accused Abramovich of buying Chelsea on Putin's orders?
    5 months ago
  4. Russia’s ruling United Russia Party faces prospect of losing its majority in the upcoming elections
    5 days ago
  5. Ukraine shows off its old and new military hardware in 30th anniversary of Independence Day parade
    7 days ago
  1. Fires engulf parts of North Macedonia due to extremely hot weather
    28 days ago
  2. Invisible and highly polluting methane leaks detected across Romania
    3 days ago
  3. As Taliban regime takes shape, Central Asia and Iran assess fate of Afghanistan investments
    16 days ago
  4. Kazakhstan set to lose quarter of grain crop as drought hammers Eurasia
    13 days ago
  5. Georgia’s Western honeymoon – coming to an end?
    28 days ago

Reports

Dismiss