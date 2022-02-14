Softline acquires Indian provider to strengthen global cloud service offering

By East West Digital News in Moscow February 14, 2022

Softline, a Russian-founded IT solution and service provider listed on the London and Moscow stock exchanges, is to acquire Umbrella Infocare, an Indian cloud service company, reports East-West Digital News (EWDN).

This provider offers “rich and very advanced services expertise” in Amazon Web Services (AWS) and Citrix solutions. Its team of more than 200 people has served some 250 customers across various industries, completing more than 300 cloud deployment projects.

Through this acquisition, Softline will be able to provide AWS Managed Services to its customers “in India and across the globe.”

The deal also “demonstrates Softline’s ambition to continue its phenomenal pace of growth in India.” In this country, the public cloud services market is expected to grow at a 21.5% rate annually between 2020 and 2025, according to IDC data cited by Softline.

Softline saw its cloud-related business grow considerably over the past years: these revenues exceeded $230mn in 2020. Last year Softline acquired Embee, a major provider of Microsoft cloud transformation solutions in India.

“India is a crucial market for Softline Group and this acquisition demonstrates our absolute commitment to offering the best solutions to our growing customer base in the country, and our ambition to become the number one provider of cloud and cybersecurity services and solutions.” — Sergey Chernovolenko, CEO of Softline Group.

While announcing today the signature of an agreement to acquire Umbrella Infocare, Softline specified neither the terms of the deal nor its expected completion date.

Born in Russia in 1993, Softline is now an international group with offices in 55 countries and 95 cities — mostly in Eastern Europe, the Americas and Asia. Its offering focuses on digital transformation, cloud services and cybersecurity. In 2020, the group’s consolidated turnover neared $2bn, up 13.2% year-on-year.

That same year, the company moved its headquarters from Moscow to London, while the share of its international business reached 45%. Softline acquired controlling stakes in German eponymous company Softline AG. In 2021 the group acquired the licensing business of Squalio, an international data technology company, in the Baltic states (Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania) and Belarus Belarus and Estonia. Softline also created a joint venture with DigiTech  an Egyptian digital transformation company with a focus on cloud design, professional and managed services.

 

This article first appeared in East-West Digital News (EWDN), a bne IntelliNews partner publication.

