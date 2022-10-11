South Africa unions reject revised wage offer from Transnet amid falling staffing at port terminals due to escalating industrial action

By Elena Kachkova in Johannesburg October 11, 2022

Two South African labour unions representing a majority of workers at the struggling national port and rail freight logistics utility Transnet have rejected a revised wage offer of 4.25% to 5%, SABC News reports.

The strike over wages is set to continue amidst reports that about 30 cargo ships are now stuck outside various Transnet terminals where up to 90% of workers joined in on industrial action.

The South African Transport and Allied Workers Union (SATAWU) and the United National Transport Union (UNTU) on October 11 said the new offer was too low and below the country’s annual inflation rate of 7.6%. Unions are encouraging members to intensify strike action as wage negotiations continue.

“The strike is going to continue until the employer tables something that is reasonable,” said SATAWU’S head of communications Amanda Tshemese. Workers say they are fed up and are demanding an increase of 12%-13%, writes SABC News.

Minister of Employment and Labour Thulas Nxesi intervened in the conciliation process but said parties could not find common ground. According to News24, Transnet said it would reconvene negotiations with unions on Wednesday (October 12).

Meanwhile, Transnet's Richards Bay terminal had manning levels of only 8% on Monday (October 10), with most of the other harbours also hit by mass stay-aways, writes News24. It cites a note to port customers in which Transnet said there were 17 vessels outside Richards Bay terminal on Monday and 13 vessels on the berth.

There were no vessels waiting outside Cape Town's multi-purpose terminal on Monday and five fishing vessels were berthing. Durban multi-purpose terminal had 12.5% manning levels with two vessels outside and two vessels berthing. Durban's agri-terminal had 10% manning levels and one vessel berthing.

Saldanha's iron ore terminal had 10% manning levels with three vessels outside and two vessels berthing while the Saldanha multi-purpose terminal had 13% manning levels with two vessels berthing.

However, the East London multi-purpose terminal had 100% manning levels with no vessels waiting and no vessels berthing, reports News24.

In the note, Transnet general manager for commercial and planning Michelle Van Buren Schele said the terminals would activate business continuity plans to soften the blow of decreased manning levels.

“The situation regarding the industrial action remains unchanged but most of the Transnet port terminals are experiencing a decline in the manning levels,” Van Buren Schele said as quoted by News24.

“The bulk and break-bulk terminals are activating business continuity plans to ensure operations are minimally impacted by the illegal strike action,” she added.

