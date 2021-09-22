Statistical study shows half the votes in Duma election were probably fake

Statistical study shows half the votes in Duma election were probably fake
A statistical study suggests that nearly half the votes in the Duma election were fake.
By bne IntelliNews September 22, 2021

Famous Russian physicist and election statistician Sergei Shpilkin studied the voting patterns in last weekend's Duma election and concluded some 14mn votes, roughly half of all the votes, were faked by the authorities.  

Shpilkin is a well-known scientist and has produced studies of the raw voting numbers in each of the last two general elections that have shown the extent of falsification.  

The mathematical principle underlying his studies is that voting numbers should be randomly distributed, but fixing disrupts that distribution in an easily identifiable way. Fairground owners use the same principle to see if their staff are stealing cash: if the employees nick mostly £1 coins then there are too few of these in the distribution of coins taken in and it is even possible to calculate fairly accurately just how many £1 coins have been stolen. Likewise with election officials that inject votes: they tend to round up to the nearest 0 or 5, creating spikes on the chart at the round numbers.

In a recent interview with Meduza Shpilkin complained that the Central Election Commission (CEC) had put restrictions on access to the raw voting data for the first time; nevertheless, he managed to obtain the data and has produced a study of the voting patterns that are very similar to previous election results, and show massive falsification.  

 

The chart on the left shows voting results and as in previous elections show United Russia winning a clear 35%-40% of the vote without falsification. Indeed, in these elections United Russia seems to have improved its core support from the 35% it won fairly, according to the previous studies.  

However, the red hatched area shows the fake votes and the big spike at 95% is due to the massive falsification in the Moscow vote, as bne IntelliNews reported in a blog this week; most of the seats in Moscow were won by candidates other than United Russia, according to the paper ballot exit polls, but all those victories were overturned and won by United Russia candidates after the electronic votes were counted into the total tally.  

The second chart shows the distribution of votes by percentage of votes cast for a party and is very similar to a chart released by Leonid Volkov on September 20. The share of votes won by United Russia (green) climbs as the percentage won rises, whereas the share of votes won by the Communist Party of the Russian Federation (KPRF) (red) fall as the percentage rises. In a fair election the long tail extending to the right should be the same for both parties.  

Evaluating the red hatched area in the first chart Shpilkin calculates that some 14mn votes were faked, enough to give United Russia 49% of the vote and 315 seats, a constitutional majority. The KPRF ended up with just under 20% of the vote and slightly less than 70 seats in the 450-seat legislature.

Read in IntelliNews Pro
Get IntelliNews Pro

Related Content

MOSCOW BLOG: Why are there no mass street protests after Russia's rigged Duma election?

Russian TCS Group's Oleg Tinkov to settle with US IRS as the bank's stock soars

Duma election update: United Russian retains constitutional majority as e-voting used to "edit" results

News

Backlash against efforts to force citizens to get vaccinated in Southeast Europe

As low vaccination rates facilitated a new wave of the pandemic, governments are barring entry to malls, night clubs and other venues to those without a coronavirus certificate.

Constitutional crisis looms in Romania

With a no-confidence motion in limbo at the Constitutional Court and PM Florin Citu seeking to bypass a vote by lawmakers on the minority government he wants to install, a constitutional crisis seems unavoidable in Romania.

Russian TCS Group's Oleg Tinkov to settle with US IRS as the bank's stock soars

The founder of TCS Group Oleg Tinkov that owns Russia’s only purely online bank Tinkoff and the US IRS have filed a petition to a court in California to approve an amicable agreement between them.

Tension in Kosovo escalates following car plates tit-for-tat measure against Serbia

Protests erupt after drivers from Serbia are forced to replace their license plates with temporary ones to enter Kosovo.

Azerbaijani, Turkish and Pakistani war games appear to prompt Iran to move infantry to border

Representative of Iranian supreme leader warns Azerbaijan to not “play with the lion’s tail”.

Backlash against efforts to force citizens to get vaccinated in Southeast Europe
10 hours ago
Constitutional crisis looms in Romania
22 hours ago
Russian TCS Group's Oleg Tinkov to settle with US IRS as the bank's stock soars
23 hours ago
Tension in Kosovo escalates following car plates tit-for-tat measure against Serbia
1 day ago
Azerbaijani, Turkish and Pakistani war games appear to prompt Iran to move infantry to border
1 day ago

Follow Us On

Feedly logo Follow on Feedly

Most Read

  1. Azerbaijani, Turkish and Pakistani war games appear to prompt Iran to move infantry to border
    1 day ago
  2. Iran’s economy – less troubled than Washington would like, and turning to the East
    2 days ago
  3. Iran refers to ‘illegality’ of Turkish presence in Caspian Sea military drills
    7 days ago
  4. Russia’s Communist Party makes big gains in the Duma elections as Kremlin efforts to crush smart voting fail
    1 day ago
  5. Romania’s leading insurer City Insurance heads towards bankruptcy after losing license
    1 day ago
  1. LONG READ: Who is Sergei Pugachev, the oligarch that accused Abramovich of buying Chelsea on Putin's orders?
    5 months ago
  2. Hazara Mongols fearing extinction in Afghanistan dream of return to ancient homeland
    14 days ago
  3. Invisible and highly polluting methane leaks detected across Romania
    23 days ago
  4. Azerbaijani, Turkish and Pakistani war games appear to prompt Iran to move infantry to border
    1 day ago
  5. Zasag Chandmani mining dispute is a litmus test for Mongolia
    30 days ago

Reports

Dismiss