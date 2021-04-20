Supercomputer Vega launched in Slovenia

Supercomputer Vega launched in Slovenia
By bne IntelliNews April 20, 2021

Slovenia’s Supercomputer Vega was officially launched on April 20 putting the country on the global map of computer super powers, the European High Performance Computing Joint Undertaking (EuroHPC JU) announced.

Vega went online in a high-level ceremony in Maribor. The system was completed by local company Atos. Vega supercomputer was jointly financed by EuroHPC JU through EU funds and the Institute of Information Science in Maribor (IZUM). The value of the joint investment is €17.2mn.

It is the first in a series of eight planned high-performance computing (HPC) centres in the EU.

 "The Vega supercomputer will have indirect profound effects on our lives. It will enable scientists to invent new materials and components, it will help them model global phenomena, and develop new medicines and medical therapies in the fight against cancer or Alzheimer’s disease,” Slovenian PM Janez Jansa said in the statement. 

Vega is an Atos BullSequana XH2000 infrastructure, which will execute more than 6.9 Petaflops or 6.9 million billion calculations per second.

The supercomputer will enable Slovenian and European scientists to cooperate in large international projects and support the development of applications in science, public sector, and industry, especially in the fields of machine learning, artificial intelligence and high-performance data analytics.

“We are celebrating today the launch of the Vega supercomputer – the first of several," said Margrethe Vestager, European Commission Executive Vice-President for a Europe Fit for the Digital Age. "Supercomputing will open new doors for European SMEs to compete in tomorrow’s high tech economy. Even more importantly, by supporting artificial intelligence to identify the molecules for breakthrough drug treatments, by tracking infections for COVID and other diseases, European supercomputing can help save lives.”

Unbundled: the Gas Transmission System Operator of Ukraine

Romanians gripped by cryptocurrency euphoria during the pandemic

Poland’s ombudsman holds up PKN Orlen’s takeover of publisher Polska Press

Romanian global technology provider FintechOS raises $60mn in funding round

Draper Esprit led funding round that will cement Romanian-born FintechOS' position in Europe and fuel international expansion.

EWDN: Sber goes into video with Movika acquisition

In late March Sber took control of a Russian video creation start-up called Movika.

EWDN: Russian investors put millions into smartphone service startups

A pool of individual investors has put RUB431mn into Beri Zaryad, a Moscow-based smartphone charging service.

Kazakhtelecom to focus on content

State-run Kazakhtelecom, Kazakhstan's largest telco, plans to produce more of its own content, seeing it as a promising direction of development at a time when regular telecom services are no longer as profitable as they used to be.

EWDN: Investment in Ukrainian-founded startups reached record high $571mn in 2020

In 2020, the total VC and PE investment volume in Ukrainian or Ukrainian-founded tech companies reached a record high $571mn, according to a new report from AVentures Capital

Romanian global technology provider FintechOS raises $60mn in funding round
22 hours ago
EWDN: Sber goes into video with Movika acquisition
8 days ago
EWDN: Russian investors put millions into smartphone service startups
8 days ago
Kazakhtelecom to focus on content
9 days ago
EWDN: Investment in Ukrainian-founded startups reached record high $571mn in 2020
14 days ago

