Tajikistan: Citizen journalists targeted by relentless repression machine

Tajikistan: Citizen journalists targeted by relentless repression machine
Daler Imomali in a recent video blog. / Screen grab.
By Eurasianet June 22, 2022

For lack of any more targets to torment, Tajikistan’s increasingly repressive dictatorship has turned its attention toward videoblogging citizen journalists.

Over the weekend, the Shohmansur district court ruled to place Daler Imomali under arrest for at least two months pending investigations into claims of fraud, falsely reporting a crime and involvement in the activities of a proscribed organisation.

Abdullo Gurbati is facing charges of assaulting a state official.

The two journalists have gained strong followings on YouTube through their public interest reporting. Their reports regularly feature scenes of them confronting heads of ministries and government departments at open days.

In one recent video uploaded to YouTube, Imomali looks at the botched work on a long-delayed row of apartment blocks. The project is understood to be the work of a company owned by a top government official related by marriage to President Emomali Rahmon.

Imomali’s lawyer says his client has admitted to some of the charges against him. Free and fair trials for defendants charged on politicised cases do not exist in Tajikistan, so it is unclear whether his plea was only tactical.

Gurbati has rejected all accusations against him. The offending incident appears to have occurred after an occasion on which he was detained by the police.

“I had absolutely no notion or intention of getting into a dispute with police officers. They had released me. I wanted to leave [the building]. But at the exit, an officer with the Shohmansur district police blocked my way. Then they detained me again and returned me to the police precinct. Now they’re saying I beat up a policeman,” Gurbati said through his lawyer.

Supporters of the two men have in a desperate bid for clemency appealed to the mayor of Dushanbe, Rustam Emomali, who is also the chair of the Senate and the president’s son.

Fire is also being directed at Asia-Plus, the last independent and locally run news outlet surviving in the country, albeit in more subtle ways. In a smear of the newspaper, Salomiddin Mirzorakhmatov, a Kazakhstan-based commentator with widely suspected links to the Tajik State Committee for National Security, accused the publication of unfairly monopolising the advertising market and accepting grants from foreign governments to pursue goals harmful to the Tajik state.

Mirzorakhmatov then went on to make allegations about how some Asia-Plus journalists make up to $800 a month, while their colleagues working for state media earn only $150.

“Practically all Tajik media workers live in penury. They look with envy at the well-fed and well-dressed journalists of the American, pro-American and Western media. Many of them dream of getting a job there,” he wrote in a post on Facebook.

In another recent incident of note in mid-May, journalists from RFE/RL’s Tajik service were, after ending an interview with the now-jailed veteran journalist Ulfathonim Mamadshoeva, cornered by thugs, assaulted, and then had their voice recorders and cameras stolen. Police showed no interest in identifying the culprits.

This article originally appeared on Eurasianet here.

Read in IntelliNews Pro
Get IntelliNews Pro

Related Content

Romanian crowdfunding platform SeedBlink helps Bulgarian startup Agriniser raise funds

Investments into Serbian startups soared more than 600% in 2021

Uzbekistan’s IT sector on fire and targeting the vast US market

News

White House doubles number of long-range rocket launchers sent to Ukraine in fresh aid package

The US has unveiled a new package of military aid for Ukraine, worth $450mn. It includes artillery ammunition, patrol boats, tactical vehicles, machine guns and four new long-range rocket launchers.

Ukraine and Moldova granted EU candidate status in face of Russian aggression

Ukraine and Moldova have been granted official candidate status, with the same promise to Georgia once it has addressed its "outstanding priorities".

Albania and North Macedonia remain stuck in EU accession process

Longtime candidate countries North Macedonia and Albania are still unable to begin accession talks because of a Bulgarian veto, while Montenegro and Serbia are no closer to joining, and Bosnia-Herzegovina has not yet been granted candidate status.

Turkey 'must be cautious' on sending Ukraine more arms says top Turkish defence official

Statement may reinforce worries Ankara remains too close to Moscow despite Nato membership and Kyiv’s need for stepped-up weapons deliveries.

Russian retailers launch “parallel import” electronic sales

Russia’s retailers have started importing electronics using “parallel imports” that source the products from intermediaries and allow them to ignore the wishes of the owners of the intellectual property.

White House doubles number of long-range rocket launchers sent to Ukraine in fresh aid package
1 hour ago
Ukraine and Moldova granted EU candidate status in face of Russian aggression
16 hours ago
Albania and North Macedonia remain stuck in EU accession process
17 hours ago
Turkey 'must be cautious' on sending Ukraine more arms says top Turkish defence official
17 hours ago
Russian retailers launch “parallel import” electronic sales
21 hours ago

Follow Us On

Feedly logo Follow on Feedly
Flipboard

Most Read

  1. Putin lashes out at the West during his SPIEF keynote and prepares Russians for a long fight
    6 days ago
  2. Face to face with Putin, Kazakhstan’s president refuses to recognise Ukraine breakaway republics
    4 days ago
  3. Turkey’s despair rating score is worse than war-torn Ukraine’s
    7 days ago
  4. Tokayev tells Russian TV Kazakhstan won’t break Western sanctions
    8 days ago
  5. Turkey on verge of total bankruptcy says Erdogan’s former economy czar
    7 days ago
  1. Russian forces in Donbas push Ukraine troops to the limit
    25 days ago
  2. Putin lashes out at the West during his SPIEF keynote and prepares Russians for a long fight
    6 days ago
  3. RenCap may face closure amidst an eleventh-hour MBO bid
    24 days ago
  4. DON: Russia may not be fighting for ground but for a psychological tipping point in the Donbas
    11 days ago
  5. Turkey’s despair rating score is worse than war-torn Ukraine’s
    7 days ago

Reports

Dismiss