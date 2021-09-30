Tashkent conference aims to lure new investors

Tashkent conference aims to lure new investors
Over 300 investors, diplomates and international bankers attended the Tashkent Economic Forum to catch on the progress the government has made with privatisation and reform.
By Muzaffar Ismailov in Tashkent September 30, 2021

Uzbekistan’s opening up has been a hot story for the international press in the last few years. The country has been doing its best to demonstrate the effectiveness of reforms initiated by incumbent leader Shavkat Mirziyoyev. With less than a month left befor the next presidential elections, Mirziyoyev’s government organised a massive international Economic Forum 2021 on September 29 to showcase the progress made so far and the privatisation of SOEs and banks already achieved.  

The event, held with the support and high-level participation of the World Bank and the Asian Development Bank, brought together in an in-person setting around 300 participants -including the top members of the Uzbek government, international business and financial communities, international and regional multilateral development institutions, policymakers and NGOs.  

According to Anna Bjerde Vice President, Europe and Central Asia World Bank (WB), no country in the world has achieved so much in such a short period of time as Uzbekistan has.

Next generation of reforms

Bjerde shared her view on what the Uzbek government should focus on next. The first step is the continuation of diversification, as the country is still dependent on agriculture.

Even though there has been job creation from the economic growth of recent years the unemployment level remains high at about 10.5% and more needs to be done to boost economic expansion.  The most important step within the next generation of reforms, according to her, is to expand the role of the private sector. Another direction that the government should focus on is natural resources.  

“A lot of opportunities have already launched in renewable energy.  The government aims to reach 25% renewable energy in the near future. But natural resource management needs more attention when it comes to pollution and water management,” Bjerde said.

Public debt is huge but sustainable

The IMF Mission Chief for Uzbekistan Ron van Rooden said that the IMF has observed a rapid increase of public guaranteed debt over the past few years, adding that the organisation was projecting it close to 40% of GDP. Debt is mainly used in the power sector and poverty reduction.  

“The increase in public debt was quite rapid. SOEs and state-owned banks were issuing more external debt”, he said.

According to Uzbekistan’s Deputy Prime Minister Jamshid Kuchkarov, who is also the Minister of Economic Development and Poverty Reduction, over the past five years, the debt to GDP ratio increased significantly, But since the beginning of 2021, the borrowing rate has been reduced. The government has also approved a limit of total state debt at 60% of  GDP.  

“Now we are going to rely on private investment”, added Kuchkarov.

Bjerde, meanwhile, noted that even though the overall debt was high, it still remained sustainable. It was still generating benefits to the country. Uzbekistan was one of the very  few countries in the world to put in positive economic growth amid the pandemic. She also urged the government to keep the debt management transparent.

Privatisaion, IPOs and SPOs

Deputy PM Kuckharov has announced two large privatisation deals that happened in the country since the program was announced.

Uzbekistan’s State Assets Management Agency (SAMA) reached an agreement to sell a 57.118% stake in Coca-Cola Bottlers Uzbekistan (CCBU) to Turkey-based Coca-Cola Icecek (CCI) through its wholly-owned subsidiary CCI International Holland B.V. for a cash consideration of $252.28mn. The acquisition process was completed on September 29.

Another huge asset that went under the hammer was Ipoteka Bank, whose activity is mainly focused on mortgage financing. The new owner of 75% stake is Hungary’s OTP Bank.

One of the biggest deals in the coming years may be the sale of 10-15% stake in uranium and gold miner Navoi Mining and Metallurgical Combine. Deputy PM said that the operation could be completed in 2024.

"There is no concrete plan yet, but we may come to it in 2024," he said, adding that the company first needs to be restructured and reform its accounts in line with international standards.

Kuchkarov added that the government was not in a hurry to sell its assets. “The first thing we are going to do is restructuring, followed by preparation to privatisation. And only after that, we consider the sale”, he said.

“The government this year will hold two IPOs and SPOs”, Kuchkarov noted without disclosing the details. “By 2023 ten large companies will hold IPOs and by 2025 there will be 20 big names”.

Asked whether the government was considering the sale of assets through foreign exchanges Kuchkarov answered: “We are considering listing both on Tashkent exchange and international exchange.  We will hire nearly 100 top-level managers who will deal with privatisation issues. We are not in a hurry to conduct privatisation. But we are hurry for transformation and preparation”.

According to Timur Ishmetov, Finance Minister, privatisation is the best tool to minimise the potential fiscal risk on SOEs. “We have a lot of SOEs in many sectors of the economy. These risks include getting less than projected tax payments, the extended burden on the budget, we may have expenses on loans”, he said.

 

 

Read in IntelliNews Pro
Get IntelliNews Pro

Related Content

Uranium: what the explosion in prices means for the nuclear industry

bneGREEN: Green Deal, CBAM poses high risks to poorer African, Eastern European countries

bneGREEN: Greenwashing: regulators flex muscles as the market remains in flux

Features

Political turmoil, COVID-19 wave subdue investors’ fundamental optimism in Romania

Investors share robust confidence in the Romanian economy, but the political turmoil and, to some extent the potential impact of the fourth wave of the pandemic, are toning down their optimism.

Russia's Mercury Retail bets on ultra-convenience format to win food shoppers, boost growth

Mercury Retail Group, the owner of Russia's Red & White and Bristol food chains, is focusing on its ultra-convenience store format as it continues expansion of what is already Russia's third-largest store-network by sales.

bneGREEN: Poland looks ahead to the death of king coal

It is still not clear when coal will stop being the staple fuel of the Polish economy and whether future growth will be powered by renewables only or also by nuclear energy.

Ukrainian banks emerging from crisis healthy and back in good profit in August

Ukraine’s banks have emerged from the 2020 coronacrisis healthy and in profit thanks to the clean-up of the banking sector in recent years and the recovery of the economy.

A pandemic boost but challenges to overcome for Bulgaria’s online retailers

Online vendors of goods got a pandemic boost in Bulgaria, but when the lockdowns were lifted, many people simply went back to the shops.

Political turmoil, COVID-19 wave subdue investors’ fundamental optimism in Romania
12 hours ago
Russia's Mercury Retail bets on ultra-convenience format to win food shoppers, boost growth
13 hours ago
bneGREEN: Poland looks ahead to the death of king coal
1 day ago
Ukrainian banks emerging from crisis healthy and back in good profit in August
1 day ago
A pandemic boost but challenges to overcome for Bulgaria’s online retailers
2 days ago

Follow Us On

Feedly logo Follow on Feedly

Most Read

  1. Belarusian KGB officer killed in shootout with protester
    1 day ago
  2. LONG READ: How a V-shaped market and ageing pipes and fields sent gas prices soaring
    3 days ago
  3. Iran alludes to Baku’s relations with Israel as it defends war games by Azerbaijan border
    19 hours ago
  4. Tajikistan ‘receives reports of Taliban allies making plans for incursion’
    3 days ago
  5. Azerbaijani, Turkish and Pakistani war games appear to prompt Iran to move infantry to border
    9 days ago
  1. Azerbaijani, Turkish and Pakistani war games appear to prompt Iran to move infantry to border
    9 days ago
  2. Hazara Mongols fearing extinction in Afghanistan dream of return to ancient homeland
    23 days ago
  3. Invisible and highly polluting methane leaks detected across Romania
    1 month ago
  4. Iran’s economy – less troubled than Washington would like, and turning to the East
    10 days ago
  5. LONG READ: Who is Sergei Pugachev, the oligarch that accused Abramovich of buying Chelsea on Putin's orders?
    6 months ago

Reports

Dismiss