Tech park opens in Pristina to boost Kosovo's ICT industry

Tech park opens in Pristina to boost Kosovo's ICT industry
The new tech park will support the development of startups and the ICT sector in general, and promote cooperation within the innovation ecosystem. / kryeministri.rks-gov.net
By bne IntelliNews October 12, 2023

The Tech Park Prishtina opened in the outskirts of the Kosovan capital on October 12. 

The tech park is intended to further develop the ICT sector, already an important part of Kosovo’s economy, following strong growth in recent years. 

The park is located in a previously unused building, spanning 4,000 square metres and owned by the Ministry of Industry, Entrepreneurship and Trade, that has been given to Kosovo Association of Information and Communication Technology (STIKK) for five years. 

The government of Kosovo invested €1.2mn in the project through the Ministry of Economy.

Prime Minister Albin Kurti said the opening confirms that Kosovo “is following the path of countries that use the power of information and communication technology to create jobs, to promote economic growth and to improve the quality of life for citizens”.

"The investment in this technology park shows our commitment to the development of technology and innovation that are the foundations of the economy of the 21st century,” said the prime minister. 

The park will support the development of startups and the ICT sector in general, as well promoting cooperation among all parties within the innovation ecosystem, a government statement said.

Minister of Industry, Enterprise and Trade Rozeta Hajdari said: "the park is expected to be one of the main drivers of the development and transformation of our industry through development of innovation and entrepreneurship."

Vjollca Cavolli, executive director of STIKK, said in an interview with bne IntelliNews earlier in October that there has been strong interest from startups in the tech park. While the office space is limited to companies with up to 30 employees, Çavolli said larger companies have proposed relocating their R&D departments to the tech park where they can benefit from collaborations with startups and students.

The project has been many years in the making. As early as 2013, STIKK started talking to the government about the need for a tech park. However, it took a long time to get the project off the ground, not least because of the frequent changes of government in Kosovo.

STIKK is now talking with the Pristina municipality about turning the land surrounding the tech park into an economic zone for ICT companies. 

Speaking on October 12, Kurti announced that the government with an €8mn investment, together with the German government, with a €5mn investment, are also working on the Innovation and Training Park in Prizren.

Read in IntelliNews Pro
Get IntelliNews Pro

Related Content

Kosovo’s vast Trepca industrial complex in limbo for 23 years

Emerging Europe faces a new low growth and high inflation equilibrium, says wiiw

KFOR chief urges Kosovo and Serbia to resume talks to avoid more violence

Tech

Russian IT group Astra successfully raises $36mn with IPO in Moscow

Russian IT group Astra has successfully completed an IPO on October 13, raising RUB3.5bn ($36mn) through the sale of shares at a price of RUB333 each, Prime reports.

Low prices make Southeast Europe top destination for digital nomads

Skopje named top European city for digital nomads, while fellow Southeast European capitals dominate top of ranking.

Konzum launches Croatia's first automated supermarket

Konzum’s store is one of a growing number of entirely cashierless shops in Europe as international retailers explore the potential of AI technology.

Top IT company IBS Group is the heart of Russia's digital transformation now

IBS Group is best known as the leading provider of IT solutions for Russian businesses and regional governments. Since the war in Ukraine started its importance as a source of software has spiked.

Erdogan asks Musk for Tesla gigafactory during meeting in New York

Also offers entrepreneur cooperation in artificial intelligence and Starlink satellite internet services.

Russian IT group Astra successfully raises $36mn with IPO in Moscow
2 days ago
Low prices make Southeast Europe top destination for digital nomads
2 days ago
Konzum launches Croatia's first automated supermarket
18 days ago
Top IT company IBS Group is the heart of Russia's digital transformation now
23 days ago
Erdogan asks Musk for Tesla gigafactory during meeting in New York
27 days ago

Follow Us On

Most Read

  1. Eurostat data confirms Romania surpasses Hungary in GDP per capita on a PPP basis
    2 days ago
  2. Iran becomes third-largest crude oil producer in OPEC as Saudi turns down taps
    1 month ago
  3. Massive capital flight from Russia in 2022 left by four main channels
    6 days ago
  4. Russia overtakes Germany to become fifth biggest economy in the world in GDP on a PPP basis
    2 months ago
  5. Turkey delivers hundreds of heavy machine guns to Ukraine
    11 days ago
  1. Russia bans fuel exports as deliveries to military surge
    23 days ago
  2. Russia overtakes Germany to become fifth biggest economy in the world in GDP on a PPP basis
    2 months ago
  3. The fall of Nagorno-Karabakh
    22 days ago
  4. Missiles strikes on Crimea kill nine, as Ukraine breaks through Russia’s last line of defence in Zaporizhia
    22 days ago
  5. Eurostat data confirms Romania surpasses Hungary in GDP per capita on a PPP basis
    2 days ago

Reports

Dismiss