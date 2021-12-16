Telekom Srbija to get a €70mn loan from EIB for introduction of 5G and expansion of 4G network

Telekom Srbija to get a €70mn loan from EIB for introduction of 5G and expansion of 4G network
Vladimir Lucic, CEO of Telekom Srbija, and Lilyana Pavlova, EIB vice president.
By bne IntelliNews December 16, 2021

The European Investment Bank (EIB) will provide a €70m loan to Telekom Srbija for the introduction of a 5G network and the expansion of the existing 4G network throughout Serbia.

According to an announcement from Telekom Srbija, the EIB loan will enable 60% of Serbian citizens to get access to the most modern 5G network and to expand the 4G network so it is accessible to almost all citizens.

New and improved 5G and 4G networks will enable domestic companies to offer advanced digital services, increase their competitiveness and productivity, and accelerate private sector development.

Since 2020, the EIB has invested €195m in three projects in Serbia that support digital transformation as one of the common priorities of the EU and Serbia. This includes an investment of €125m in the digitalisation of Serbian schools and small and medium enterprises. The bank is a leading financier of digitisation projects in the European Union and partner countries around the world.

"Our investment in the expansion of 5G and 4G mobile networks in Serbia represents a great contribution of Team Europe to the faster digital transformation of the Serbian economy," said Lilyana Pavlova, EIB vice president. 

"Thanks to the partnership with the EIB, Telekom Srbija will provide faster and easier Internet access to residents of both urban and rural parts of our country and thus provide conditions for accelerating the digital transformation of society as a whole," said Vladimir Lucic, CEO of Telekom Srbija.

Read in IntelliNews Pro
Get IntelliNews Pro

Related Content

ISTANBUL BLOG: Don’t bet for or against another rate hike in early 2022. Leave it to Erdogan

Romania to postpone euro adoption target until 2029

Poland’s inflation climbs 1pp to 7.8% y/y in November

Tech

Kazakhstan: New Baikonur launch facility to be named after Nazarbayev

The new launchpad is designed to accommodate more environmentally safe craft.

Share of Albanian population buying online increased in 2021

21.4% of the population aged 16-74 say they made an online purchase in the last year as the pandemic closed bricks and mortar stores.

Romanian antivirus company Bitdefender prepares $2bn IPO in the US

Founded in 2001 in Bucharest, Bitdefender now has customers around the world.

Bulgaria’s Dronamics launches unmanned aircraft for cargo drone market that’s about to boom

Dronamics’ Black Swan can carry 350 kg of cargo a distance of 2,500 km at a cost up to 80% lower than any existing aircraft.

Romanian software producer Arobs lists shares on Bucharest Exchange

Arobs Transilvania Software shares ended first day of trading up 43% compared to the private placement, giving it a capitalisation of €176mn.

Kazakhstan: New Baikonur launch facility to be named after Nazarbayev
14 hours ago
Share of Albanian population buying online increased in 2021
2 days ago
Romanian antivirus company Bitdefender prepares $2bn IPO in the US
3 days ago
Bulgaria’s Dronamics launches unmanned aircraft for cargo drone market that’s about to boom
7 days ago
Romanian software producer Arobs lists shares on Bucharest Exchange
9 days ago

Follow Us On

Feedly logo Follow on Feedly

Most Read

  1. COMMENT: US expats homeless in Russia
    9 days ago
  2. Academic close to Erdogan says Turkey should prepare for state of emergency due to economic crisis
    19 hours ago
  3. North Macedonia a critical part of Instadose’s plans to become world’s largest medical cannabis supplier
    6 days ago
  4. Putin wins concession from Biden for Russia-Nato security deal talks
    7 days ago
  5. Dollarisation in Turkey surpasses record set during country’s 2001 economic crisis
    7 days ago
  1. LONG READ: Russia looks poised to invade Ukraine, but what would an invasion actually look like?
    22 days ago
  2. Tehran City Council renames streets in dig at Azerbaijan
    21 days ago
  3. STOLYPIN: The West’s response to Lukashenko’s migrant gambit might seal Belarus’ fate
    1 month ago
  4. COMMENT: Talk of war increases long-standing tensions between Russia, Ukraine, Belarus and Nato
    29 days ago
  5. COMMENT: US expats homeless in Russia
    9 days ago

Reports

Dismiss