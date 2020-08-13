Testronic acquires Romanian QA specialist Whyttest

Testronic acquires Romanian QA specialist Whyttest
150 technicians from Whyttest, based in Romania and Serbia, will be joining Testronic.
By bne IntelliNews August 13, 2020

Service provider Testronic has acquired quality assurance (QA) and customer support company Whyttest.

150 technicians from the firm, based in Romania and Serbia, will be joining Testronic, which will take the total headcount of the company to over 1,000 staff.

Whyttest provides QA testing and customer support across all platforms, including mobile.

The company was founded in 2014 in Bucharest by Marius Potirniche, who previously worked for 12 years at Ubisoft. Potirniche will now become a senior executive at Testronic. 

Potirniche opened a second Whyttest office in Belgrade in 2018.

“We started Whyttest in 2014 with the vision of bringing together talented people to make an impact on the industry. We now have 150 staff split across two great locations, working with games publishing clients all over the world,” said Potirniche in a statement. 

“Now it is time to expand our business and we are very happy we have found a partner in Testronic, a company that shares the same values and vision that we have here. There will be exciting times ahead.”

Testronic is part of the Catalis Group, which also includes leading UK digital publisher Curve Digital. The Catalis Group was the subject of an investment late last year by NorthEdge Capital and Vespa Capital, valuing the group at €100mn.

“The investment we received from NorthEdge Capital and Vespa Capital in October last year has given us the opportunity to further grow the business,” said Catalis Group chief executive and Testronic CEO Dominic Wheatley. Our first acquisition was Runner Duck, a games development studio which is now part of Curve Digital, and now Whyttest is the first example of our growth plans for Testronic. The group is looking at further growth, both organically and via acquisition.”

Read in IntelliNews Pro
Get IntelliNews Pro

Related Content

300 Belarus IT CEOs threaten to move their business out of the country unless violence ends, new elections are held

MTS partners with Spotify in Russia, offers free six months for MTS subscribers

Telekom Slovenije and Ericsson launch first 5G commercial network in Slovenia

Tech

Polish e-commerce giant Allegro’s IPO now expected in October

The potential IPO could be worth $2.3bn-3bn, which would put Allegro’s valuation at some $11bn, making it the biggest IPO on the WSE since the 2010 debut of state-controlled insurance company PZU.

MTS partners with Spotify in Russia, offers free six months for MTS subscribers

Russia’s leading mobile operator Mobile TeleSystems (MTS) has gone into a strategic partnership with Spotify, the world’s most popular music streaming subscription service that entered the Russian market last month.

Telekom Slovenije and Ericsson launch first 5G commercial network in Slovenia

Initial 5G services are available in major cities across Slovenia, covering an estimated 25% of the population with the intention of expanding coverage to 33% of the population by the end of 2020.

Passengers of driverless shuttle-bus in Latvia are asked not to test the vehicle’s smartness

Shuttle bus taking passengers to Jelgava Post Island should halt as soon as it detects the smallest obstacle in its path - but officials warn against standing in its way to find out if it really will stop in a timely fashion.

Chinese payment firm EMQ cleared for business in Lithuania

Having raised a $20mn Series B led by WI Harper Group, EMQ, a Hong Kong-based startup, has developed a network infrastructure facilitating international payments.

Polish e-commerce giant Allegro’s IPO now expected in October
13 hours ago
MTS partners with Spotify in Russia, offers free six months for MTS subscribers
1 day ago
Telekom Slovenije and Ericsson launch first 5G commercial network in Slovenia
1 day ago
Passengers of driverless shuttle-bus in Latvia are asked not to test the vehicle’s smartness
2 days ago
Chinese payment firm EMQ cleared for business in Lithuania
3 days ago

Most Read

  1. Turkey’s money markets starting to malfunction say analysts with lira back beyond seven-to-dollar
    7 days ago
  2. “Favourite films” poll gives Svetlana Tikhanovskaya 61% support, Lukashenko 3%
    9 days ago
  3. COMMENT: Why the Kremlin wouldn’t mind if Lukashenko is deposed
    2 days ago
  4. Belarus presidential elections are all over before they start
    4 days ago
  5. Ratings agencies serve warnings to Turkey in lira battle, officials told to stop “muddling through”
    5 days ago
  1. Czech Republic introduced new emergency anti-COVID measures
    17 days ago
  2. Iran buys six “Caspian Sea Monster” ekranoplans from Russia
    17 days ago
  3. Turkey’s money markets starting to malfunction say analysts with lira back beyond seven-to-dollar
    7 days ago
  4. “Favourite films” poll gives Svetlana Tikhanovskaya 61% support, Lukashenko 3%
    9 days ago
  5. Poland presents its first electric vehicle Izera
    15 days ago

Selected articles from our premium news/views wire IntelliNews Pro

Login to IntelliNews Pro
Get IntelliNews Pro

Reports

Dismiss