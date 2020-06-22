The Moscow dining market has reached 65% of its pre-pandemic turnover

By bne IntelliNews June 22, 2020

The Moscow dining market has reached 65% of its pre-pandemic turnover after limitations were gradually eased, and summer terraces are filling up, according to Mayor of Moscow Sergey Sobyanin, who was photographed in a restaurant having dinner on June 18.

Restaurants in Moscow were allowed to open summer terraces from June 16, in addition to the ongoing take-away services, while all limitations will be lifted from June 23.

During the tight regulations in April-May, the dining segment in Russia dropped by more than half, according to Rosstat. In 2019, it stood at RUB202bn ($2.9bn), accounting for 12% of the country’s total.

In the pizza segment, Domino’s Russia has some 80% of its restaurant base situated in the Moscow Region. The company reported a 32% year-on-year decline in system sales like for like (LFL) after the coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak and still sees no signs of a recovery, according to management comments.

The easing of restrictions and re-launch of eat-in (38% of the total in 2019) will have a positive impact on revenues, and our focus is on the pace of the rebound.

