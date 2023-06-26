The Wagner Group's global footprint

The Wagner group has been fighting for years as mercenaries, mostly in Africa. Their presence in Ukraine is relatively new. / bne IntelliNews
By Martin Armstrong for Statista June 26, 2023

In an event that was as shocking in the speed of its escalation as it was in the abruptness of its ending, Wagner's mutiny, or 'march for justice' as it was labelled by the group's founder, Yevgeny Prigozhin, threw Vladimir Putin's government and Ukraine war effort into crisis mode, Statista reports.

As this infographic using data from the Soufan Center shows, the private military company known as Wagner Group has not restricted its operations to Ukraine and Russia. Since its inception in 2014 it is known or suspected to have been militarily or politically active in numerous countries, centred to a great extent on Africa.

As described in the Soufan Center report: "Between its graphic brutality in Ukraine, alleged participation in a massacre and violence against civilians in Mali, and its growing prominence in the unstable and violent Sahel region of Africa more broadly, Wagner faces more international scrutiny today than ever before."

 

Infographic: The Wagner Group's Global Footprint | Statista You will find more infographics at Statista

