Third case of bubonic plague takes life of teenage boy in Mongolia
By Anand Tumurtogoo in Ulaanbataar July 15, 2020

The Mongolian Ministry of Health has announced that a 15-year-old boy died from the bubonic plague on July 13 in Gobi-Altay Province, the southwestern region of Mongolia neighbouring China. The teenager contracted the disease from hunting marmot. 

Health officials told reporters that the first 15 people who had come into contact with the teenager are in quarantine and are being treated. 

Gobi-Altay Province has been placed under quarantine indefinitely. 

In early July, two brothers in the neighbouring province caught the disease from hunting and eating marmot. According to health officials the brothers are still in a critical condition. 

A few days later, a herder in Inner Mongolia, northern China, also contracted the virus from a marmot.

Bubonic plague is a common occurrence in Mongolia, as 17 out of 21 provinces are natural homes for the disease, with only one or two cases appearing each year and very few casualties.

