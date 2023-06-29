Top Russian general reportedly detained over Wagner mutiny

Top Russian general reportedly detained over Wagner mutiny
General Sergei Surovkin was dubbed “General Armageddon” for his brutal tactics as the then commander of Russian forces in Syria. / bne IntelliNews
By bne IntelliNews June 29, 2023

Top Russian army general and deputy commander of the Russian invasion of Ukraine Sergei Surovikin has been detained and questioned over the mutiny of the private military company Wagner, The Moscow Times reported on June 28, citing two sources close to the defence ministry who spoke on the condition of anonymity. Surovikin has not been seen in public since Saturday,  The Moscow Times said.

Sources later told the Financial Times that Surovikin's arrest was part of a purge by Russia’s President Vladimir Putin of the top of the security services, as he looks to restore his dominance after the short-lived coup attempt by Yevgeny Prigozhin.

After the unprecedented coup attempt by Wagner, the leader of the military company  Yevgeny Prigozhin said on June 26 that he was not trying to seize power with his armed uprising at the weekend, but only protesting against the “ineffective” conduct by Russia’s military command. Surovikin is “known to have a good relationship with Wagner’s leader Yevgeny Prigozhin”, according to a report in the Financial Times on June 29.

It is unclear whether Surovkin has been charged or is simply detained for interrogation as a witness, but The Moscow Times indicated that the general was in trouble.

"The situation with him was not 'OK'. For the authorities. I can't say anything more," one of its sources said.

According to the second source, the arrest was carried out "in the context of Prigozhin."

"Apparently, he [Surovikin] chose Prigozhin's side during the uprising, and they've gotten him by the balls," the source said.

But Bloomberg and independent investigative outlet IStories said the general had been questioned and then released.

Surovkin, dubbed “General Armageddon” for his brutal tactics as the then commander of Russian forces in Syria, was appointed the chief commander of the Russian army in Ukraine in October 2022, but has been since demoted.

People familiar with the matter also said Surovikin, like many in Russia’s security establishment, knew about Prigozhin’s plans in advance, but had not been among the plotters, according to the Financial Times.

Putin is now trying to reassert his battered authority.

“Putin knew about [Prigozhin’s uprising plans] in advance, as we understand, and so could prepare to a certain extent,” an unnamed Western government official told the Financial Times, adding that “he was able to see who did what on that day. And he’s now cleaning [the] house”.

Read in IntelliNews Pro
Get IntelliNews Pro

Related Content

How popular is Prigozhin?

“It was not a coup,” Prigozhin says in first comments since his mutiny ended

The Wagner Group's global footprint

News

Ukraine security service arrests Russian sleeper agent connected to Kramatorsk cafe attack

Ukraine’s security service (SBU) have detained a man in connection with the bloody Kramatorsk cafe attack that killed 11 people and injured 56 on June 27, the SBU reported on June 28.

Diplomats condemn Republika Srpska’s bold move towards secession

Top Bosnian politician gives international community seven days to save Dayton Agreement after Bosnian Serbs vote to reject state-level Constitutional Court.

Bulgaria in talks with EU on introducing euro as parallel currency

Sofia hopes to get the green light to introduce the euro as a parallel currency as of January 2024, a year before the target date for entering the eurozone.

China reportedly to set up distribution base for chemicals in Hungary

The leaked documents suggest that China will have the capacity to transport up to 2mn containers of chemical products to Europe annually with a fleet of 24,000 trains.

Lithium, copper and now titanium. Another headline breakthrough for Iran in world of minerals

Officials plan production of the silvery metal, prized for its unbeatable strength-to-density ratio, within nine months.

Ukraine security service arrests Russian sleeper agent connected to Kramatorsk cafe attack
22 hours ago
Diplomats condemn Republika Srpska’s bold move towards secession
1 day ago
Bulgaria in talks with EU on introducing euro as parallel currency
1 day ago
China reportedly to set up distribution base for chemicals in Hungary
1 day ago
Lithium, copper and now titanium. Another headline breakthrough for Iran in world of minerals
2 days ago

Follow Us On

Most Read

  1. Bulgaria and Romania reportedly to be admitted to Schengen in two phases from October 2023
    8 days ago
  2. WAGNER MUTINY LIVE: latest news on Prigozhin’s insurrection
    5 days ago
  3. Bulgaria’s pro-Russian president pivots towards Nato after Wagner rebellion in Russia
    5 days ago
  4. BlackRock and JPMorgan will help Ukraine launch a recovery bank to raise hundreds of billions of reconstruction money
    9 days ago
  5. BlackRock launches Ukraine Development Fund together with the Ukrainian government
    1 month ago
  1. Georgian officials attack McDonald's over "LGBT propaganda" in Happy Meal
    13 days ago
  2. Bulgaria and Romania reportedly to be admitted to Schengen in two phases from October 2023
    8 days ago
  3. COMMENT: The diamond industry is in crisis and Botswana is going rogue!
    1 month ago
  4. BlackRock launches Ukraine Development Fund together with the Ukrainian government
    1 month ago
  5. WAGNER MUTINY LIVE: latest news on Prigozhin’s insurrection
    5 days ago

Reports

Dismiss