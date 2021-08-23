TRACECA eyes possibility of Turkmen participation in transport pilot with blockchain

By bne IntelIiNews August 23, 2021

Permanent Secretariat of the TRACECA (Transport Corridor Europe-Caucasus-Asia) Intergovernmental Commission (IPC) told Trend news agency that TRACECA hopes that Turkmenistan will participate in the implementation of a pilot transportation project using blockchain technologies.

TRACECA noted that the European Commission has financed 85 projects within the framework of TRACECA since 1993, where Turkmenistan accounted for over 50 projects.

"In 2020, the Permanent Secretariat of the TRACECA Intergovernmental Commission, together with the International Center for Transport Diplomacy, the Intergovernmental Council of Road Builders and IBM Corporation, carried out a lot of work with the involvement of representatives of Turkmenistan to develop the concept of a global transit document, which is a modern, electronic and universal solution for multimodal transportation using blockchain technologies," the commission told the media outlet.

