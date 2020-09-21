Trump claims he stopped “mass killings” in Serbia and Kosovo

US President Donald Trump claimed during an election campaign rally in North Carolina that he deserves a Nobel Peace Prize for “stopping mass killings between Kosovo and Serbia”.

Trump made the outlandish claim a couple of weeks after the US brokered an economic normalisation deal between the two states. The Kosovan war of independence ended in June 1999 with Nato air strikes against Serbia, almost 18 years before Trump became the US president.

"Next story I'm sure it's a Nobel Prize for peace. We are stopping mass killings between Kosovo and Serbia. They have been killing each other for so many [years]. They are going to stop killing," Trump said.

Trump was nominated for the second time for next year's Nobel prize earlier this month by a member of the Swedish parliament, Magnus Jacobsson. Trump has already been nominated for the prize by another Norwegian MP for the US' role in brokering an agreement between Israel and the UAE.