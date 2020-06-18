Trump, Erdogan & Halkbank—John Bolton memoir throws focus back on curious events

Pre-publication leaks of a new memoir, The Room Where It Happened, by US President Donald Trump’s former national security adviser John Bolton, have already put the book top of the US book charts.

In his damning indictment, Bolton argues that the House impeachment inquiry into Trump should not have been limited to the Ukraine affair, but should also have looked into, among other things, the president’s intervention with New York prosecutors’ investigations into Turkey’s Halkbank to curry favour with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

One incident reportedly described was a 2018 discussion with the Turkish president. Bolton says Erdogan gave Trump a memo claiming that a Turkish firm under investigation in the US was innocent. “Trump then told Erdogan he would take care of things, explaining that the southern district [of New York] prosecutors were not his people, but were Obama people, a problem that would be fixed when they were replaced by his people.”

bne Intellinews is one of a handful of publications that in the past year have argued that controversial aspects of the Trump/Erdogan relationship, such as the Halkbank affair, have been lost in the noise—they have not had the focus from US and global media they deserve because of the sheer amount of scandal surrounding the Trump administration. Nevertheless, this media outlet has run numerous pieces on the Halkbank issue in particular in the past couple of years. Links to a selection of articles that are free to access on our website are listed below. Other items are available on our subscriber-only IntelliNews Pro service.​



John Bolton.



