Turkey collecting privatisation bids for 253MW Gebze natural gas plant

Turkey’s privatisation administration OIB is collecting bids in line with an April 15 deadline for a tender to privatise state-owned EUAS’ 253MW Gebze-Dilovasi natural gas plant, it said on March 10.

Additionally, in accordance with an April 27 deadline, the OIB is collecting bids for a tender to privatise state-owned EUAS’ 26MW Tortum hydro-dam plant.

As of February, EUAS boasted a total installed capacity of 21,417MW, equivalent to 22% of Turkey's 96,709MW overall installed capacity.

EUAS has seven natural gas plants with an installed capacity of 4,993MW, or 19% of the overall 25,693MW of installed natural gas plant capacity in the country.

It also as 38 hydro-dam plants with 13,823MW of capacity, equalling 60% of the 23,100MW overall dam plant capacity in Turkey.

Gebze-Dilovasi annual electricity production and capacity utilisation rate.