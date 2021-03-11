Turkey collecting privatisation bids for 253MW Gebze natural gas plant

Turkey collecting privatisation bids for 253MW Gebze natural gas plant
By Akin Nazli in Belgrade March 11, 2021

Turkey’s privatisation administration OIB is collecting bids in line with an April 15 deadline for a tender to privatise state-owned EUAS’ 253MW Gebze-Dilovasi natural gas plant, it said on March 10.

Additionally, in accordance with an April 27 deadline, the OIB is collecting bids for a tender to privatise state-owned EUAS’ 26MW Tortum hydro-dam plant.

As of February, EUAS boasted a total installed capacity of 21,417MW, equivalent to 22% of Turkey's 96,709MW overall installed capacity.

EUAS has seven natural gas plants with an installed capacity of 4,993MW, or 19% of the overall 25,693MW of installed natural gas plant capacity in the country.

It also as 38 hydro-dam plants with 13,823MW of capacity, equalling 60% of the 23,100MW overall dam plant capacity in Turkey.

Gebze-Dilovasi annual electricity production and capacity utilisation rate.

