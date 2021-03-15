TURKEY INSIGHT: Borsa Istanbul sour taste won’t go away for foreign investors

TURKEY INSIGHT: Borsa Istanbul sour taste won’t go away for foreign investors
By Akin Nazli in Belgrade March 15, 2021

The foreign investor-held share of the market value of stocks on the Borsa Istanbul fell below the 45% level on March 10. It stood at 44.93% on March 12.

The figure was in the 70%s in 2007-2008 and hovered in the 60%s until as recently as the beginning of 2020, at which point the Turkish government decided to make life difficult for foreign players on the local stock market as it sought to use unorthodox means to quell Turkey's economic turbulence.

The foreign-held share of Borsa Istanbul stocks based on market value (%).

It was in July 2020 that the figure fell below the 50% threshold.

The figure based on the number of shares held is also not too encouraging. In September, on that measure, foreign investors owned around 28% of the market.

Foreign-held share of Borsa Istanbul market based on the number of shares (%).

Following the Erdogan administration's shake-up of Turkey's economic management in early November, the figure climbed towards 31% until mid-January.

Since mid-January, it has once more been subject to a trend of decline. It fell below the 30%-level in mid-February and since then it has been in the 29%s.

Back in 2007, this figure was in the 59%s. It fell below 50% in 2011. And it has been below 40% since November 2019. August 2020 brought the descent below 30%.

Foreign-held share of Borsa Istanbul market based on the number of shares (%).

The central bank’s data on portfolio flows also supports the picture that suggests foreign investors’ renewed interest in Borsa Istanbul after the economic change of direction was short-lived. The Erdogan economic team may have been revamped, but the long-term negative trend did not reserve. That trend has essentially continued since end-2019.
 

Between January 15 and March 5, foreigners sold a net $1.1bn worth of Borsa Istanbul equities.

On the global front, the market stress has not dissolved. On March 17, the Fed will release the results of its monetary policy committee (MPC) meeting.

US President Joe Biden’s $1.9 trillion stimulus package is now in effect but it was already priced in. Biden is presently getting ready to hike taxes, which will add to the pressure on markets.

The discourse suggesting that upcoming rising inflation will be temporary and that the money printing will continue is still in place.

Under observation is when the stress between the policymakers and the markets will settle down ahead of a positive mode taking over.

On March 18, at 14:00 local time, the Turkish central bank will release its latest rates decision. Currently, the markets are anticipating a hike of around 100 bp. Estimating what impact the rate-setters' decision will have on the Turkish lira is a formidable task in the current volatile market conditions.

Read in IntelliNews Pro
Get IntelliNews Pro

Related Content

Turkey planning to welcome ‘no jab’ UK summer tourists

Erdogan’s big economic reform speech 'bombs’

Will the CBR hike rates this week?

News

Blinken says China and Russia are problems to be addressed

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken laid out his vision for US foreign policy and named China and Russia as problems to be addressed.

Ukrainian oligarch Rinat Akhmetov richest man in Ukraine as fortune swells almost $4bn in a year

Ukrainian oligarch Rinat Akhmetov topped the Forbes richest list for Ukraine, being named its richest man after his fortune swelled by almost $4bn since June 2020, from $2.8bn to $7.6bn.

Russian life expectancy falls for first time in two decades

Russian life expectancy fell by more than two years in 2020 to 71.1 years from 73.3 in 2019, the first decline in almost two decades.

Montenegro’s new ruling coalition beats president’s party in his hometown

Local election in Montenegro's second city Niksic was first test of public opinion since President Djukanovic's DPS was ousted last summer.

North Macedonia edits video for Eurovision entry after controversy over Bulgarian flag image

Vasil Garvanliev’s video included a triptych in the colours of the Bulgarian flag, seen as a deliberate provocation amid the diplomatic rift between Skopje and Sofia.

Blinken says China and Russia are problems to be addressed
4 hours ago
Ukrainian oligarch Rinat Akhmetov richest man in Ukraine as fortune swells almost $4bn in a year
9 hours ago
Russian life expectancy falls for first time in two decades
10 hours ago
Montenegro’s new ruling coalition beats president’s party in his hometown
17 hours ago
North Macedonia edits video for Eurovision entry after controversy over Bulgarian flag image
18 hours ago

Most Read

  1. Lufthansa to launch a first class "Corona Lounge" in Moscow to immunise rich Germans
    19 days ago
  2. “Lukashenko Gold Mine” investigation exposing Belarus president’s riches scores 2mn views in 24 hours
    6 days ago
  3. Analysis in atomic scientists’ bulletin calls on Armenia to close “dangerous” nuclear power plant
    7 days ago
  4. Biden officials say Turkey can be held liable for Erdogan agents’ assaults on protesters in Washington
    4 days ago
  5. Multinational firms under pressure to break ties with Belarus
    1 day ago
  1. Lufthansa to launch a first class "Corona Lounge" in Moscow to immunise rich Germans
    19 days ago
  2. Romania to ban Chinese companies from big infrastructure projects
    12 days ago
  3. Serbia to become vaccine production hub for the Western Balkans
    27 days ago
  4. Slovak government under fire as COVID-19 death rate surges to worst in the world
    26 days ago
  5. Message service Telegram hopes to raise $1bn with a convertible bond private placement
    26 days ago

Reports

Dismiss