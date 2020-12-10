Foreign investors sold a net $23mn worth of Turkish equities in the week ending December 4 after buying a net $1.24bn worth in the previous three weeks, data from Turkey’s central bank showed on December 10.

A net $91mn worth of domestic government bonds were bought by foreign players in the same week, extending the buying streak to four consecutive weeks, albeit with a loss of steam.

The foreign-investor share of Borsa Istanbul holdings very slightly edged down to 49.49% on December 9 from 49.5% on December 4, while lira-denominated bond stock held by foreign parties at Turkish banks crept up to Turkish lira (TRY) 42.5bn on December 4 to TRY42.6bn on December 7.

Local individuals’ FX deposits, meanwhile, rose further. They moved up by $2.4bn w/w in the week ending December 4.