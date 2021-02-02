Turkey's auto sales gain 60% y/y in January

By Akin Nazli in Belgrade February 2, 2021

Combined sales of passenger cars and light commercial vehicles (LCVs) in Turkey expanded by 60% y/y to 43,728 units in the first month of 2020—marking the best January sales since 2011—after booming 61% y/y in 2020, data from trade group ODD showed on February 2.

Passenger car sales grew 61% y/y to 35,358 units while the LCV market grew 59% y/y to 8,370 units in January.

Of the vehicles sold in January, 27,226, or 62%, were imports, including 23,153 passenger cars and 4,073 LCVs.

Dogus Otomotiv (DOASO), a distributor of seven foreign brands (Audi, Bentley, Lamborghini, Porsche, Seat, Skoda and Volkswagen) in Turkey, sold 9,856 vehicles in January, while its market share rose to 19% from 12% in December.

Tofas (TOASO), which assembles Fiat vehicles in Turkey and imports Alfa Romeo and Jeep brands, sold 5,297 vehicles. Ford Otosan (FROTO), which assembles and imports Ford vehicles, sold 4,206 units, including 2,749 domestically assembled vehicles and 1,457 that were imported.

In 2020, Turkey’s auto production declined by 11% y/y to 1.3mn units while imports jumped 54% y/y to 427,028.

