Turkey's Cengiz Enerji to build 240 MW TPP in Uzbekistan's Tashkent region

A thermal power plant (TPP) with a capacity of 240 MW is to be built in Uzbekistan's Tashkent region by Turkish company Cengiz Enerji.

The company behind the project is Cenergo.

National Electric Networks of Uzbekistan has committed to purchase electricity from Cenergo during the next 25 years.

The construction of the TPP is to cost $150mn. Some 500 new jobs will be created during the construction and 100 jobs for the operation of the plant. The plan is to generate affordable electricity in the amount of 2bn kWh per year.

In the meantime, the Uzbek government earlier this year set a target for cutting its reliance on thermal-power electricity generation to 50% by 2030. It presently relies on thermal sources to meet more than 80% of energy needs.