Turkey's Cengiz Enerji to build 240 MW TPP in Uzbekistan's Tashkent region

Turkey's Cengiz Enerji to build 240 MW TPP in Uzbekistan's Tashkent region
By bne IntelIiNews February 9, 2021

A thermal power plant (TPP) with a capacity of 240 MW is to be built in Uzbekistan's Tashkent region by Turkish company Cengiz Enerji.

The company behind the project is Cenergo. 

National Electric Networks of Uzbekistan has committed to purchase electricity from Cenergo during the next 25 years.

The construction of the TPP is to cost $150mn. Some 500 new jobs will be created during the construction and 100 jobs for the operation of the plant. The plan is to generate affordable electricity in the amount of 2bn kWh per year.

In the meantime, the Uzbek government earlier this year set a target for cutting its reliance on thermal-power electricity generation to 50% by 2030. It presently relies on thermal sources to meet more than 80% of energy needs.

Read in IntelliNews Pro
Get IntelliNews Pro

Related Articles

Electric car imports surge in Uzbekistan

The importing of electric vehicles into Uzbekistan has grown strongly in the past two years despite the modest overall number shipped to the country. In 2018, 13 such vehicles were imported, but by ... more

EBRD to support green investments in Serbia and Corridor Vc in Bosnia

European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) will focus on encouraging green investments in Serbia in 2021, increasing skills among young people, and with that the employment rate as well, ... more

Ukraine’s national gas company Naftogaz drops the price of gas for households in February from UAH7.22 to UAH6.89 per cubic metre

Ukraine’s national gas company Naftogaz has lowered the price of gas for households in February to UAH6.89 per cubic metre (including VAT ... more

Most Read

  1. MOSCOW BLOG: Kremlin lays out new rules of the game for post-Trump relations
    3 days ago
  2. US open to easing Nord Stream 2 sanctions
    6 days ago
  3. The EU’s foreign policy chief Josep Borrell slated by critics for not holding Russia to account over Navalny's jailing
    4 days ago
  4. Russian government launches a National Projects 2.0 revamp
    4 days ago
  5. BEYOND THE BOSPORUS: Soft power in the Balkans, hard power in the Caucasus
    2 days ago
  1. MOSCOW BLOG: The storming of the US Capitol was not a coup, but the shelling of the Russian White House was
    30 days ago
  2. Serbia carrying out Europe's second-fastest vaccine rollout
    11 days ago
  3. LONG READ: The oligarch problem
    23 days ago
  4. Turkish lira breaches HSBC’s stop-loss, Turkey ETF signalling outflows
    20 days ago
  5. EU to begin certifying Russian Sputnik V vaccine for use in Europe
    27 days ago

Selected articles from our premium news/views wire IntelliNews Pro

Login to IntelliNews Pro
Get IntelliNews Pro

Reports

Dismiss