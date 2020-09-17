Turkey’s first 'flying car' prototype completes short test flight

Turkey’s first ‘flying car’ prototype has successfully completed its first test flight, according to manufacturer Baykar Defense.





Released video footage shows the vehicle-aircraft flying up to 33 feet, before landing.

The prototype is named after Cezeri (aka Ismail al-Jazari), a 12th-century Muslim polymath and inventor best known for writing The Book of Knowledge of Ingenious Mechanical Devices and credited with inventions including the flush toilet and the elephant clock. The Cezeri is expected to reach 1.2 miles in air-height and a speed of 62 miles per hour.

Baykar Defense said it would probably be 10 to 15 years before Turkey’s first flying car is seen in the skies on a commercial basis as a personal transport vehicle, though there could be recreational use quite a few years before that.