Turkey’s first 'flying car' prototype completes short test flight

Turkey’s first 'flying car' prototype completes short test flight
The Cezeri is expected to eventually reach 1.2 miles in air-height and a speed of 62 miles per hour.
By bne IntelIiNews September 17, 2020

Turkey’s first ‘flying car’ prototype has successfully completed its first test flight, according to manufacturer Baykar Defense.

Released video footage shows the vehicle-aircraft flying up to 33 feet, before landing.

The prototype is named after Cezeri (aka Ismail al-Jazari), a 12th-century Muslim polymath and inventor best known for writing The Book of Knowledge of Ingenious Mechanical Devices and credited with inventions including the flush toilet and the elephant clock. The Cezeri is expected to reach 1.2 miles in air-height and a speed of 62 miles per hour.

Baykar Defense said it would probably be 10 to 15 years before Turkey’s first flying car is seen in the skies on a commercial basis as a personal transport vehicle, though there could be recreational use quite a few years before that.

Related Content

Foreign investors' share in Turkey’s sovereign eurobonds falls south of 50%

Pentagon ‘has no plans to withdraw’ from Incirlik nuclear airbase in Turkey

Turkey takes assertive role in Caucasus conflict

Read in IntelliNews Pro
Get IntelliNews Pro

Related Content

Foreign investors' share in Turkey’s sovereign eurobonds falls south of 50%

Pentagon ‘has no plans to withdraw’ from Incirlik nuclear airbase in Turkey

Turkey takes assertive role in Caucasus conflict

Tech

Target Global bets on Russo-Estonian startup “to disrupt crypto payments”.

Mercuryo.io, a Russian-founded startup based in Estonia, announced in the first week of September the completion of its first round of funding, having received €2.5mn from Target Global

China’s Huawei opens innovations centre in Serbia

Huawei opens an innovations and development centre in Serbia’s capital Belgrade as the US is pushing for CEE governments to reject the Chinese tech company.

US’ Dexcom to open services centre in Vilnius in 2021

Medical technology company Dexcom's new global business services centre will support its operations and customers across EMEA.

KYC start-up Sumsub secures $6mn from Russian investors

Sumsub, an identity verification start-up with Russian roots, announced in the first week of September the completion of a $6mn round of fund-raising, reports East-West Digital News (EWDN).

Croatia’s internet traffic up almost 50% in 2Q20 but revenues fall

The increase in traffic was clearly linked to the shift of many activities online during the coronavirus pandemic, but the poor tourist season meant a fall in roaming fees for mobile operators.

Target Global bets on Russo-Estonian startup “to disrupt crypto payments”.
2 days ago
China’s Huawei opens innovations centre in Serbia
2 days ago
US’ Dexcom to open services centre in Vilnius in 2021
2 days ago
KYC start-up Sumsub secures $6mn from Russian investors
2 days ago
Croatia’s internet traffic up almost 50% in 2Q20 but revenues fall
3 days ago

Most Read

  1. STOLYPIN: Whatever is happening to Putin?
    3 days ago
  2. EU under pressure to intervene as Bulgarian protests enter third month
    7 days ago
  3. Macron draws wrath of Erdogan after ‘attempt at driving wedge’ between Turkey’s people and leader
    4 days ago
  4. Moody’s hits Turkey with downgrade to all-time lowest rating in unscheduled move
    5 days ago
  5. Weekend spike in COVID-19 cases in Czechia and Hungary
    4 days ago
  1. Ankara “has become Wuhan” say doctors fighting Turkey’s raging coronavirus outbreak
    14 days ago
  2. Doctors deny Navalny poisoned, but refuse to let him leave
    27 days ago
  3. China ‘ending Mongolian-language education in Inner Mongolia’
    17 days ago
  4. MOSCOW BLOG: Will Russia invade Belarus?
    1 month ago
  5. Claim that Turkey’s made Black Sea energy discovery sends ripple through markets
    29 days ago

Selected articles from our premium news/views wire IntelliNews Pro

Login to IntelliNews Pro
Get IntelliNews Pro

Reports

Dismiss