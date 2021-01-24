Turkey’s Gaziantep City Hospital consortium to restructure €484mn loan

Western Balkans citizens legally resident in EU equal to 14% of region’s population
International Ice Hockey Federation (IIHF) has stripped Belarus of the right to hold the World Championship this year
Alexei Navalny arrested on arrival as he returns home
LONG READ: The oligarch problem
Russia's NorNickel adopts blockchain for supply chain management
Russia goes ahead with eSIM technology
Russia's retailer X5 Group posts 13% sales growth in 4Q20
MOSCOW BLOG: Has Navalny started a revolution?
National Bank of Ukraine retains a key policy rate at 6%, the outlook of the CPI deteriorates
Western Balkans and Ukraine urged to scrutinise coal subsidies
Oligarchs trying to derail Ukraine’s privatisation programme, warns the head of Ukraine’s State Property Fund
VISEGRAD BLOG: Central Europe's populists need a new strategy for Biden
OUTLOOK 2021 Lithuania
EBRD says loan to Estonia’s controversial Porto Franco project was never disbursed
Czech MPs pass protectionist food law in violation of EU rules
M&A in Central and Eastern Europe fell 16% in value in 2020, says CMS report
Hungarian vehicle makers hit by supply chain shortage
COVID-19 and Trump’s indifference helped human rights abusers in 2020
OUTLOOK 2021 Poland
OUTLOOK 2021 Slovakia
BRICKS & MORTAR: Rosier future beckons for CEE retailers after year of change and disruption
FDI inflows to CEE down 58% in 1H20 but rebound expected
BALKAN BLOG: Superstition and resentment surround vaccination plans
Albania needs reforms for e-commerce to thrive, says World Bank
BALKAN BLOG: US approach to switch from quick-fix dealmaking to experience and cooperation
Bosnia's exports in 2020 amounted to BAM10.5bn, trade deficit to BAM6.3bn
Retailers and restaurant owners threaten protests in Bulgaria if reopening is delayed
Bulgaria's Biodit first company to IPO on new BEAM market
Bulgaria’s government considers gradual easing of COVID-related restrictions
Spring lockdown caused spike in online transactions in Croatia
ING: Growth in the Balkans: from zero to hero again?
Labour demand down 28% y/y in Croatia in 2020
OUTLOOK 2021 Moldova
Storming parliaments: New Europe's greatest hits
World Bank revises projection for Moldova’s 2020 GDP decline to 7.2%
North Macedonia plans to cut personal income tax in IT sector to zero in 2023
Romania government to pursue “ambitious” timetable for justice reforms
Private finance mobilised by development banks up 9% to $175bn in 2019
OUTLOOK 2021 Romania
OUTLOOK 2021 Slovenia
Slovenia’s opposition files no-confidence motion against Jansa cabinet
Slovenia’s government to release funds to news agency STA after EU pressure
UK Moneyhub picks Slovenia for post-Brexit European base
D’S Damat franchise deals ‘show Turkey’s hard-pressed mall operators becoming their own tenants’
Turkey’s benchmark rate held as concerns over faltering recovery come to fore
Turkish lira breaches HSBC’s stop-loss, Turkey ETF signalling outflows
CAUCASUS BLOG : What can Biden offer the Caucasus and Stans, all but forgotten about by Trump?
Armenia ‘to extend life of its 1970s Metsamor nuclear power plant after 2026’
OUTLOOK 2021 Armenia
COMMENT: Record high debt levels will slow post-coronavirus recovery, threaten some countries' financial stability, says IIF
OUTLOOK 2021 Georgia
Iran’s President Khamenei menaces private citizen Trump
Iran’s technology minister indicted for failing to properly implement internet censorship
No US move to rejoin Iran nuclear deal imminent, say Biden national security nominees
TEHRAN BLOG: Will Biden bet on a quick return to the Iran nuclear deal?
Central Asia vaccination plans underwhelm, but governments look unruffled
Fears of authoritarianism as Kyrgyz populist wins landslide and backing for ‘Khanstitution’
OUTLOOK 2021 Mongolia
Mongolia's PM quits amid protests over treatment of mother with coronavirus and newborn baby
Mongolia's winter dzud set to be one of most extreme on record says Red Cross
Mongolian coal exports to China paralysed as Beijing demands virus testing of truck drivers
OUTLOOK 2021 Tajikistan
OUTLOOK 2021 Turkmenistan
Turkmenistan: How the Grinch stole New Year
COMMENT: Uzbekistan is being transformed, but where are the democratic reforms?
A consortium that has delayed the construction of the planned €600mn and 1,875-bed Gaziantep City Hospital in Southeastern Anatolia, Turkey under the public-private-partnership (PPP) model is looking to restructure €483.5mn worth of loans, unnamed people with knowledge of the matter told Bloomberg on January 22.
Partners of the consortium are in the process of choosing consultants to first help resolve governance issues among the partners and then to manage talks with creditors.
They reportedly aim to extend the maturity of the loans and they do not seek new loans.
In 2016, the consortium obtained an 18-year syndicated loan from a group of lenders including the Export-Import Bank of Korea and the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD).
Samsung C&T Corp has a 26.5% stake in the consortium while each of Italy’s WeBuild Spa (previously Salini Impregilo), Turkey’s Kayi Insaat and Actus Asset Management have 24.5% stakes.
The Turkish Health Ministry has previously said it wanted the hospital project to be completed in 2021.
Recently, consortia building city hospital projects in Turkey have been queuing to restructure their loans.
The government has since 2015 entered into the building of 18 city hospitals worth a total of more than $10bn under the PPP model.
After construction works were delayed due to financing problems, the government extended guarantees for loans.
The government will provide medical staff and private partners of the hospital projects will supply non-medical equipment and services over the course of 25-year contracts.
Turkey is to pay $81bn in usage and service fees to the city hospital consortiums over 25 years, according to calculations made by Ugur Emek.
The contractors behind Turkey’s mega infrastructure voids, along with energy, construction, tourism, airline and retail companies, and a great number of small and medium sized enterprises (SMEs), have all been pulled into debt restructuring spirals since 2016.
One of the oldest financial institutions in Uzbekistan, Uzpromstroybank, saw its assets increase to $4.7bn in 2020, its board said on January 21.
The credit portfolio in the reporting period ... more
The International Islamic Trade Finance Corporation (ITFC), a member of the Islamic Development Bank (IsDB) Group, has inked a $10mn line of trade finance agreement with Uzbekistan’s Orient ... more
The European Investment Fund (EIF) said on January 21 it has agreed with Bulgaria’s economy ministry to boost the measures helping small businesses to overcome the impact of the coronacrisis using ... more
